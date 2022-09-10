3pm blackout: Why UK Broadcasters are allowed to show live football today

UK Broadcasters will not be subject to football’s usual 3pm blackout today after football matches in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who was the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, having reigned for 70 years.

The Premier League, English Football League and the four Football Associations in Britain and Northern Ireland subsequently canceled this weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect.

But — in a slight quirk of circumstances — the cancellation of this weekend’s football matches has also led to the cancellation of today’s 3pm blackout.

The 3pm football blackout means that no Premier League, Football League or FA Cup matches can be broadcast on live UK television on Saturday between 14.45 and 17.15.

GO DEEPER Explained: The impact on the UK football calendar following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

GO DEEPER What to watch after Premier League called off

Article 48 of UEFA’s Statutes allows member nations to select a two-and-a-half-hour weekend slot where live football is banned from screens. Some reports suggest its origins date back to the 1950s but in England, the rule only emerged in 1987 when ITV struck a major television deal with the Football League.

The rule is enforced in the hope of protecting attendance throughout the football pyramid.

There will be no 3pm blackout today, however, because the absence of any matches taking place in the UK means that Broadcasters can show live matches during this time slot without any potential impact on attendances.

Sky Sports will therefore broadcast live coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match with Stuttgart, which gets underway at 14.30 BST, while Premier Sports will show Espanyol vs Sevilla in La Liga, which starts at 15.15.

The Athletic has published a full guide on the best matches to watch this weekend here.

Although UK football decided to postpone all matches in a mark of respect to the late Queen, other sports will play on this weekend.

Test cricket, the PGA Championship golf and Premiership rugby have all opted to return to play on Saturday.

British horse racing will return on Sunday, while the Great North Run will go ahead as planned.

GO DEEPER Is football overthinking? Postponing matches across the UK feels like an opportunity missed

GO DEEPER What will Premier League Clubs do with casual staff and food for postponed games?

(Photo: Getty Images)