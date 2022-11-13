3A girls volleyball: Platte Valley wins first title since 2003

DENVER — When Platte Valley and its fans were celebrating its state record 14th girls volleyball state title in 2003, they likely had no idea it would take two decades before they celebrated another one.

In the 1990s, the Broncos collected state volleyball titles like a kid collects baseball cards.

But after waiting oh, so long for the chance to again hoist that Championship trophy, the wait is finally over.

Third-seeded Platte Valley completed a near-perfect campaign in the three-day Class 3A state tournament with an absolutely flawless finish, defeating top-seeded Lamar in a five-set thriller in the title match Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum.

The Broncos withstood a Furious late Rally by the Thunder to win 28-30, 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 16-14.

“We’ve been there before — Lamar got us in five last year, it was the same situation in the fifth set,” said Platte Valley’s standout sophomore setter Lauryn Uyemura. “That couldn’t happen again. We wanted to win this so bad. When we’re mad and our team really wants to win, you can’t stop us.”

The Broncos capped their 26-5 season by adding to their state record with a 15th state volleyball title.

As Uyemura alluded, a year ago, Platte Valley saw its state title pursuit cut just one match short of the finals, as Lamar rallied in the final set to prevail 16-14.

But this time around, the only rallying the Broncos were going to allow was the Incredible Rally they engineered after dropping their first match of the tournament, 3-0, to league rival University on Thursday.

After that loss, Platte Valley didn’t lose again in the tournament.

It couldn’t afford to, as the tournament is double-elimination.

But what might be most impressive was exactly how the Broncos dominated the rest of the tournament. After the loss to University, they swept their next four opponents leading into the title match, including a somewhat stunning 3-0 win against another league rival and tournament favorite, Eaton, in the semifinals earlier Saturday.

Platte Valley sophomore outside hitter Karsyn Fetzer said that early loss to the Bulldogs actually allowed her and her teammates to relax and refocus a bit. The pressure of trying to be perfect in a state tournament that allows just a little margin for error was gone.

“We realized we’re here to have fun and our coaches told us, ‘Win or lose, you need to have fun. We came here to build memories,'” Fetzer said. “After that, we just all came together and had fun together. It just flipped a switch for us.”