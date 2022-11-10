3A boys soccer semifinals: Colorado Academy, Peak to Peak advance to Championship match

The semifinals are all done and the Championship matches are set in the Class 3A boys soccer tournament.

In the first game of the night, Colorado Academy scored two quick goals in the second half and outlasted Liberty Common in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals. In the second semifinal, Peak to Peak scored the game-winner with under a minute left in regulation to beat Coal Ridge.

The two semifinal winners will face each other in the title match on Saturday at Noon at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

(1) Colorado Academy 2, (4) Liberty Common 1

In the Class 3A state semifinals on Wednesday, the Colorado Academy boys soccer team exacted a bit of revenge on a familiar foe from last season.

After being eliminated by Liberty Common of the 2021 state playoffs, the top-seeded Mustangs won 2-1 over No. 4 Liberty Common at Trailblazer Stadium in Denver. The game was also a rematch of a 2022 regular-season contest between the two teams that ended in a draw.

Now bound for the state championship game, the Mustangs will be playing in Saturday’s championship game for a shot at their program’s sixth title and potentially their second in the past three seasons.

“This is my first year being in the championship, so it’s just insane,” Colorado Academy’s Nic Jeffries said. “The vibes are just crazy right now. It just doesn’t feel real.”

Opening the scoring on Wednesday, Jeffries scored two minutes into the second half. Teammate Simeon Woldeyohannes then scored with 35 minutes, 46 seconds remaining to give the Mustangs a two-goal lead.

Liberty Common’s Brady Poore found the back of the net to cut the lead to one goal with 32:31 left on the clock.

“We’re playing tough soccer and we’re just on a roll right now,” Jeffries said. “We’re playing how we want to be playing. Hopefully, we continue that in the championship.”

The Mustangs will face Peak to Peak in the Championship game at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs at Noon on Saturday.



(7) Peak to Peak 2, (3) Coal Ridge 1

A year after failing to advance past the second round of last year’s state tournament, the Peak to Peak boys soccer team is playing in the state championship match.

On Wednesday night at Trailblazer Stadium in Denver, No. 7 Peak to Peak won 2-1 over No. 3 Coal Ridge and punched its ticket to the title game next Saturday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

For Peak to Peak, it will be the team’s first title match appearance since 2005 when they took home the Class 3A trophy.

“I’m just so excited we won,” Peak to Peak’s Micah Thengvall said. “I don’t even care who scored the goals, I’m just excited to be in the finals. Peak to Peak hasn’t done this in so many years.”

With both teams getting outstanding play for their goalkeepers, Wednesday’s semifinal remained scoreless deep into the contest. Then Midway through the Sudden half, both teams scored suddenly.

Coal Ridge senior Ethan Stickler scored on a long shot with 21 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game. The lead was short-lived, however, as Peak to Peak freshman Micah Thengvall, a freshman who scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday, scored just over a minute later to tie the game.

On a shot that deflected off Jordan Gyalsten, the Pumas scored the game winner with 49.2 seconds remaining.

“Everyone thought this year was going to be a rebuilding year, but I think we just brought it together,” Thengvall said. “I think this is a whole new team. We’ve got a lot of Seniors left and we’re really working together a lot.”

The Pumas will face Colorado Academy in the Championship game at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs at Noon on Saturday.