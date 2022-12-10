39 From Ohio State Football Are Academic All-Big Ten – Ohio State Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thirty-nine members of the Ohio State football team have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for their work in the classroom this fall, the conference announced on Friday afternoon. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official Squad list, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Ohio State’s honorees include two who have earned the Distinction five times: graduated tight end Mitch Rosswho has a degree in finance and is enrolled in Ohio State’s human resources management Graduate program, and graduated long snapper Bradley Robinsonwho has two degrees already – one in human Nutrition and another in human development and family service – and is working on a third degree in kinesiology.

Additionally, kicker Noah Ruggles was one of 56 student-athletes conference-wide to have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Ruggles, who has already earned an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina, is working towards a Master’s degree in sports coaching.

Today’s announcement also completes a significant week of awards for two members of Ohio State’s offense. O.T Paris Johnson Jr. and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. are both first team All-Americans on the football field – they were announced as such Yesterday by the Walter Camp Foundation – and Academic All-Big Ten honorees in the classroom.

2022 OSU Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Class indicates academic standing

LS Mason Arnold, Sophomore – Finance (1st award)

WR Kamryn Babb, Graduate – Kinesiology (4th)

WR Jayden Ballard, Sophomore – Sport coaching, Recreation and physical education (1st)

DL Quinton Burke, Junior – Zoology (1st)

LB Reid Carrico, Sophomore – Construction systems management (1st)

WR Emeka Egbuka, Sophomore – Marketing (1st)

OL Jack Forsman, Junior – Accouting (2nd)

TE Patrick Gurd, Junior – Health sciences (2nd)

DT Ty Hamilton, Junior – Consumer and family financial services (2nd)

CB Jordan Hancock, Sophomore – Human development and family science (1st)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Sophomore – Finance (1st)

TE Sam Hart, Sophomore – Marketing (1st)

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Sophomore – Sport industry (1st)

OL Donovan Jackson, Sophomore – Sport industry (1st)

OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Junior – Journalism (2nd)

DB Camron Kittle, Junior – Construction systems management (2nd)

OL Trey Leroux, Junior – Finance (2nd)

LS Max Lomonico, Sophomore – Human development and family science (1st)

QB Kyle McCord, Sophomore – Communication (1st)

DL Jaden McKenzie, Senior – Human development and family science (2nd)

OL Zen Michalski, Sophomore – Sport industry (1st)

P Jesse Mirco, Sophomore – Sport industry (1st)

LB Teradja Mitchell, 5th Year – Sport Industry (4th)

WR Joop Mitchell, Sophomore – Finance (1st)

DB Andrew Moore, Junior – Consumer and family financial services (2nd)

LB Elias Myers, Junior – Sport industry (1st)

DL Bryce Prater, Sophomore – Construction systems management (1st)

DL Zach Prater, Sophomore – Construction systems management (1st)

QB Chad Ray, Junior – Health sciences (1st)

LS Bradley Robinson, Graduate – Kinesiology (5th)

TE Mitch Rossi, Graduate – Human resources management (5th)

K Noah Ruggles, Graduate – Sports coaching (1st)

K/CB Jake Seibert, Junior – Finance (2nd)

LB Cody Simon, Junior – Finance (2nd)

OL Ryan Smith, Senior – Sport industry (3rd)

SAF Kourt Williams, Junior – Communication (2nd)

RB Miyan Williams, Junior – Human development and family science (2nd)

OL Toby Wilson, Sophomore – Sport industry (1st)

OC Luke Wypler, Junior – Sport industry (2nd)