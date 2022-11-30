365 Lb Shaquille O’Neal Making Children’s Bikes Look Miniscule Leaves NBA Legends Wheezing: “Lot of A**”

Inside the NBA with hosts, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley are back with their hilarious segments. One of the segments, that usually appears towards the end of the show, known as The EJ’s Neato Stat of the Night, Featured a hilarious incident. It revolves around fun facts, videos, or plays that Ernie Johnson finds interesting. In the latest edition of the segment, Shaquille O’Neal was the main focus, as is often the case.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A video of Shaquille O’Neal is a scooter made it to the segment. The three hosts commented on Shaq’s hilarious video. However, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith refused to believe that it was Shaq on the scooter. The Big Aristotle took offense to the hosts calling it a scooter. They said “First of all, that’s not a scooter, it’s a Harley-Davidson. Don’t ever disrespect my machine like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaquille O’Neal pulls off Incredible stunt leaving everyone wheezing

As the video was played, Johnson put Shaq to a test. They presented the four-time NBA Champion with bikes of different sizes. The sizes were in descending order. The first bike he rode looked like a piece of cake. They comfortably walked around the studio while Smith and Barkley hoped for him to crash. Johnson, on the other hand, couldn’t stop laughing.

The next one in line was smaller with tassels on the edge of the handles and training wheels. This was a children’s ride as it flaunted the colors of pink, purple and blue. “This got your name written all over it Shaq,” said Barkley as a taunt. Much to the surprise of many, Shaq managed to cycle around the studio once again. Yet again, the hosts hoped for Shaq to crash.

The studio broke into a fit of laughter. While pointing at Shaq’s posture, Smith said, “He’s got a lot of..” Charles Barkley completed the sentence for Smith and said, “Lot of a**.” Smith, Johnson, and Barkley cheered him on as he successfully attempted to ride the smallest bicycle imaginable.

Shaq is a Unicycle

Shaq’s real test came when he tried to ride the unicycle. Kenny Smith offered his assistance stating that he had some experience in the matter. However, Shaq refused and yelled, “I don’t need your help.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: (L-R) Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley appear on stage during the Turner Upfront 2015 at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Turner)

Barkley begged Shaq not to hurt himself. He stated that he doesn’t want to be Laughing when Shaq falls. On the other hand, Johnson was concerned for Shaq’s safety. They encouraged him not to ride the bicycle. Fed up with this chaos, Shaq asked everyone to “Sh** u*.”

Shaq failed to ride the unicycle. However, the entire studio was in Shambles after this segment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: 5 times Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal had Heated Fights on Inside the NBA

What is your reaction to this segment? Let us know in the comments below.