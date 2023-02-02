35-Year-Old US Soccer Star Outshines $9 Billion Premier League Superstars in 1 Crazy Stat

The Premier League is witnessing a dominance of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle. The Arsenal team has only lost 1 game, and the same is true with Newcastle. However, new names come out from the other teams, some stats, and shock soccer fans. At this moment, almost everyone is familiar with the spending spree Todd Boehly is on for Chelsea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The team has spent an unbelievable amount of money just this season, only to end up in the 10th spot on the table. However, the fans have high hopes from the team that they have a high chance of bouncing back as they have just signed Enzo Fernandez in a record-breaking deal.

While teams on the top are having a historic season, the bottom three are having an astonishingly bad season. Bournemouth, Everton, and Southampton are all in the relegation zone. With all the points in mind, which team has the player who played the most minutes on the pitch this season in the Premier League?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The USMNT star played the most soccer in the Premier League this season

The player who played the most minutes on the pitch this season is the USMNT star, Tim Ream. The Fulham Center-Back has topped the list despite being 35 years old. It is a testament to the strength and endurance of the star. He had played a major role in the USMNT campaign in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, earning praise from all around the world for his magical performance in defense.

The fans are shocked by this statistic. As there are many soccer players that come to mind, a 35-year-old Tim Ream wouldn’t be on anyone’s list. He is targeting to play a big role in the upcoming Copa America next year. It will be very optimistic of the fans to think that he will be part of USMNT for the 2026 WC. However, with the way he is going, he might just play in the tournament.

DIVE DEEPER

“Took a Massive Dump at Halftime” – Brazilian Soccer Superstar Shockingly Loses 13lbs During a Game Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He is not the only one USMNT star making a name in the Premier league. A couple of days ago, one USMNT star signed his transfer from Serie A to the Premier League.

Weston McKennie is coming to the Premier League

The Rumors of this deal were in the news for weeks, and finally, the deal was finalized in the last days of the transfer window. Weston McKennie is coming to Leeds United. The deal is finalized, and the club has already announced his arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Serena Williams’ and Natalie Portman’s Success With ACFC Inspires Another Female-Led Group to Invest in Women’s Soccer

Fans as usual are making fun of Leeds United to be the home club of USMNT. The league is in a very stable state right now. However, a string of upsets can turn the table to its face, as happened many times in the history of the league.