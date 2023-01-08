33rd ARTS Awards Winners Announced

Dallas Market Center and ART, the creative home furnishings network, have announced the recipients of the 33rd ARTS Awards. Following a judging process guided by a panel of industry experts, category winners were announced at a Gala event on Friday, January 6 at the Hilton Anatole hotel co-hosted by Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley. In addition to category winners, the Academy of Achievement Honor was awarded to The White Family and a special HEARTS Award was presented to Culp.

“Congratulations to this year’s ARTS Awards recipients and to our special honorees,” said Cindy Morris president and CEO of Dallas Market Center. Added Sharon Davis, executive director of ART: “It was an heartfelt evening of celebration for the industry and for the creative leaders who were honored.”

33rd ARTS Awards Recipients

Retail Categories

Lighting Showroom

East/Atlantic: Dominion Lighting – Arlington, VA

Midwest/Southwest: Alcott & Bentley—Louisville, KY

West: Black Whale Lighting – Encinitas, CA

Home Accents Store

East/Atlantic: Foundry 42 – Port Jervis, NY

Midwest/Southwest: Kenneth Ludwig – Chicago, IL

West: Lulu’s Furniture & Décor – Greenwood, CO

Furniture Store—Single Location: IBB Design Fine Furnishings – Frisco, TX

Furniture Store—Multiple Location: Lee Douglas Interiors – Lincoln, NE

Design Studio: Dixon Rye – Atlanta, GA

Special Awards

Academy of Achievement Award: The White Family: Gabby, Summer Classics, Wendy Jane

HEARTS Award: Culp

Product Designer: Ian Thornton – Currey & Company

Interior Designer: Corey Damen Jenkins

Sales Representatives

East/Atlantic: Dana Carvey – The Carvey Group

Midwest/Southwest: Cherry Bernish – In-Detail

West: Stephanie Murphy – Global Views

Manufacturer Categories

Green Award: Casafina Living

Area Rugs: Loloi

Home Accents: The Howard Elliott Collection

Accent Furniture: Currey & Company

Home Textiles: Aviva Stanoff Design

Tabletop: Beatriz Ball

Outdoor Living: POLYWOOD

Wall Décor: Phillips Collection

Lamps: Visual Comfort & Co.

Lighting Fixtures: Hubbardton Forge

