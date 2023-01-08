33rd ARTS Awards Winners Announced
Dallas Market Center and ART, the creative home furnishings network, have announced the recipients of the 33rd ARTS Awards. Following a judging process guided by a panel of industry experts, category winners were announced at a Gala event on Friday, January 6 at the Hilton Anatole hotel co-hosted by Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley. In addition to category winners, the Academy of Achievement Honor was awarded to The White Family and a special HEARTS Award was presented to Culp.
“Congratulations to this year’s ARTS Awards recipients and to our special honorees,” said Cindy Morris president and CEO of Dallas Market Center. Added Sharon Davis, executive director of ART: “It was an heartfelt evening of celebration for the industry and for the creative leaders who were honored.”
33rd ARTS Awards Recipients
Retail Categories
Lighting Showroom
East/Atlantic: Dominion Lighting – Arlington, VA
Midwest/Southwest: Alcott & Bentley—Louisville, KY
West: Black Whale Lighting – Encinitas, CA
Home Accents Store
East/Atlantic: Foundry 42 – Port Jervis, NY
Midwest/Southwest: Kenneth Ludwig – Chicago, IL
West: Lulu’s Furniture & Décor – Greenwood, CO
Furniture Store—Single Location: IBB Design Fine Furnishings – Frisco, TX
Furniture Store—Multiple Location: Lee Douglas Interiors – Lincoln, NE
Design Studio: Dixon Rye – Atlanta, GA
Special Awards
Academy of Achievement Award: The White Family: Gabby, Summer Classics, Wendy Jane
HEARTS Award: Culp
Product Designer: Ian Thornton – Currey & Company
Interior Designer: Corey Damen Jenkins
Sales Representatives
East/Atlantic: Dana Carvey – The Carvey Group
Midwest/Southwest: Cherry Bernish – In-Detail
West: Stephanie Murphy – Global Views
Manufacturer Categories
Green Award: Casafina Living
Area Rugs: Loloi
Home Accents: The Howard Elliott Collection
Accent Furniture: Currey & Company
Home Textiles: Aviva Stanoff Design
Tabletop: Beatriz Ball
Outdoor Living: POLYWOOD
Wall Décor: Phillips Collection
Lamps: Visual Comfort & Co.
Lighting Fixtures: Hubbardton Forge
