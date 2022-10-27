£33,000-a-week man scores amazing Champions League goal amid interest from Liverpool & Tottenham

One player who could soon be moving to the Premier League is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao – both Liverpool and Tottenham are interested.

It was Corriere della Sera who revealed that Jürgen Klopp is keen to sign the Portugal international, whereas Fabio Cordella told Calciomercato that Spurs are considering a move.

Now, Leao has put his name up in lights once again.

Liverpool & Tottenham target scores stunning Champions League goal for AC Milan

Well, the £33,000-a-week man has finally opened his account for AC Milan in Europe’s Greatest club competition this season after four games without a goal, and he did so in style.

Leao picked the ball up inside his own half in the 50th minute before surging towards the goal, beating a number of Dinamo Zagreb defenders before slamming a shot into the bottom left corner.

It was a remarkable Solo goal from the AC Milan No.17 – if Liverpool and Tottenham weren’t already obsessed with his talent, this Strike will surely make them sit up and take notice.

Leao now has six goals and nine assists to his name in 15 appearances this season, which is a fantastic return.

It shows that the 23-year-old isn’t just a goalscorer, but also has the ability to create for his teammates.

Liverpool & Tottenham face huge Rafael Leao fee

AC Milan made a significant investment in Leao when signing him from Lille back in 2019, spending £32m on the dynamic Portuguese forward.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

It was a big fee for a 20-year-old at the time, although the Italian Giants are now set to make a Massive profit.

AC Milan Info believe Leao has a release clause worth £130m written into his contract, although Calcio Mercato Web state that a sum of £86m would be enough to tempt the Serie A Champions into a sale.

To put it simply, whoever wins the race for Leao is going to have to part with a huge amount of money.

