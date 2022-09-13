30-game slate for 2022-23 season

Circumstantial evidence suggests not too many coaches were eager to accept or return scheduling phone calls from Bryant basketball Coach Jared Grasso during this offseason.

Bryant released a 30-game men’s slate on Tuesday morning — one shy of the maximum at 31 and with a trio of non-Division I opponents visiting the Chace Center. The Bulldogs will open on Nov. 7 against Thomas College (ME) before testing the Division I waters on Nov. 11 at Dartmouth.

Grasso’s program is coming off a first NCAA Tournament berth at the top level in program history. Bryant went 22-10 overall last season and is a combined 52-34 in his last three years. The Bulldogs rewarded their coach with an April contract extension that will run through the 2026-27 season.

Bryant visits Florida Atlantic and Florida International as part of a three-day road swing in November. The Bulldogs also travel to American Athletic Conference opponents Cincinnati and Tulane to open December. Highlight games in New England include a home date with Brown, another with Towson and a Hall of Fame Classic Matchup with fellow mid-major Pest Liberty in Springfield, Mass.

On the court:Michigan State, Northwestern, URI highlight Brown men’s basketball nonconference schedule

Syracuse was the Lone Power 5 or Big East foe willing to offer Bryant a guarantee game, and that Nov. 26 contest comes as a bit of a surprise. The Bulldogs suffered an 85-84 defeat in their last visit to the Carrier Dome, falling a baseline jumper shy of upsetting the Orange to begin the 2020-21 campaign. Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim complained of COVID-19 scheduling difficulties during his postgame remarks and Grasso offered some rather pointed rebuttals directed at the Hall of Famer.

Stacking success:Bryant University basketball Coach Jared Grasso hopes to keep the ball rolling

New Year’s Eve will bring the program’s America East debut, as Bryant will host Binghamton. The Bulldogs jumped from the Northeast Conference after sweeping the regular-season and tournament titles last season. Their last game in the league was a 70-43 demolition of Wagner, one partly clouded by an ugly late Brawl among sections of the sellout crowd.

VIDEO:Fight breaks out in stands at Bryant-Wagner basketball game

Bryant visits the annual class of his new conference in his first road game. Vermont will play host to what could be a Jan. 5 Showdown for the early top spot. The Catamounts are the Defending tournament Champions and have secured three of the last five automatic March Madness berths under John Becker.

Broadcast information and game times will be released in the coming weeks. Visit bryantbulldogs.com for updates.

BRYANT UNIVERSITY 2022-23 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 7 — Thomas (ME)

Nov. 11 — at Dartmouth

Nov. 14 — Maine-Fort Kent

Nov. 17 — at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 19 — at Florida International

Nov. 21 — Detroit

Nov. 26 — at Syracuse

December 2 — Brown

Dec, 4 — at Cincinnati

December 6 — at Tulane

December 9 — Stony Brook

December 11 — Framingham State

December 17 — Liberty (Hall of Fame Classic)

December 22—Towson

December 31 — Binghamton

Jan. 5 — at Vermont

Jan. 8 — UMBC

Jan. 11 — Albany

Jan. 14 — at New Hampshire

Jan. 19 — NJIT

Jan. 22 — at UMass-Lowell

Jan. 28 — at Binghamton

February 1 — Fame

February 4 — New Hampshire

February 8 — at Albany

February 11 — at UMBC

February 15 — UMass-Lowell

February 22 — at NJIT

February 25 — Vermont

February 28 — at Maine