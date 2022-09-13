30-game slate for 2022-23 season

Circumstantial evidence suggests not too many coaches were eager to accept or return scheduling phone calls from Bryant basketball Coach Jared Grasso during this offseason.

Bryant released a 30-game men’s slate on Tuesday morning — one shy of the maximum at 31 and with a trio of non-Division I opponents visiting the Chace Center. The Bulldogs will open on Nov. 7 against Thomas College (ME) before testing the Division I waters on Nov. 11 at Dartmouth.

Grasso’s program is coming off a first NCAA Tournament berth at the top level in program history. Bryant went 22-10 overall last season and is a combined 52-34 in his last three years. The Bulldogs rewarded their coach with an April contract extension that will run through the 2026-27 season.

Bryant visits Florida Atlantic and Florida International as part of a three-day road swing in November. The Bulldogs also travel to American Athletic Conference opponents Cincinnati and Tulane to open December. Highlight games in New England include a home date with Brown, another with Towson and a Hall of Fame Classic Matchup with fellow mid-major Pest Liberty in Springfield, Mass.

On the court:Michigan State, Northwestern, URI highlight Brown men’s basketball nonconference schedule

Bryant Coach Jared Grasso, right, kneels during the final minute of a First Four game against Wright State in the NCAA Tournament last March. It was the school's first tournament appearance in Division I. The Bulldogs open this season on Nov. 7 against Thomas College of Maine.

Syracuse was the Lone Power 5 or Big East foe willing to offer Bryant a guarantee game, and that Nov. 26 contest comes as a bit of a surprise. The Bulldogs suffered an 85-84 defeat in their last visit to the Carrier Dome, falling a baseline jumper shy of upsetting the Orange to begin the 2020-21 campaign. Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim complained of COVID-19 scheduling difficulties during his postgame remarks and Grasso offered some rather pointed rebuttals directed at the Hall of Famer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button