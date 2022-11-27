30 Colorado high school boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23 CHSAA season – The Denver Post

A look at 30 Colorado high school boys basketball players to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 CHSAA season.*

Ty Adam, sr., F/C, Severance: The 6-foot-8 CSU Pueblo commit has raised his game in each of his first three varsity seasons, including last year’s 4A all-state Honorable mention campaign that saw him average 22.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Maurice Austin, Jr., PG, Pueblo South: What the 5-foot-8 Austin lacks in size he more than makes up for with a non-stop motor that personifies the Colts’ all-gas, no-brakes style. After a 4A all-state season (21.7 ppg, 7.4 apg, 6.8 rpg, 4.9 spg) alongside his since-graduated brother, Tarrance, Maurice could find yet another gear this winter.

Tanner Braketa, so., G, Ralston Valley: The 6-foot-1 Sharpshooter made an instant impact with the Mustangs as a freshman, averaging 19.2 points and 2.4 assists on 40.6% shooting from 3-point range to receive 5A all-state Honorable mention.

Andrew Crawford, jr., G, ThunderRidge: The Lone underclassman to play a significant part (11.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.2 spg) in last year’s 5A title run, the 6-foot-6 wing is the leader of the next wave of long, Athletic Grizzlies that includes fellow Juniors Charlie Spann and Tommy Wright.

Trevon Chambers, sr., G, Cherry Creek: Chambers inherited a larger role with the departure of Christian Hammond for prep school last winter, and the 6-foot-3 point guard took advantage, averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Charlie Dortch, sr., F, Rocky Mountain: A 6-foot-8 forward with range out to the 3-point line, the Fort Lewis commit is coming off a junior season that saw him average a double-double (12.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.8 apg) for a frisky Lobos squad.

Christian Drummond, sr., G, Doherty: A Colorado College commit, the 6-foot-2 point guard was a driving force on the Offensive end for the Spartans last season with averages of 14.0 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Paired with 6-foot-8 junior James Pulliam, big things are expected in the Springs.

Gavin Foonberg, sr., PG, Denver Jewish Day: The 5-foot-9 point guard’s production from last year’s 1A second-team all-state campaign speaks for itself: 20.0 points, 9.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game.

DeShawn Fox, jr., F, Manual: The loss of 3A player of the year Jordan Reed to graduation leaves behind a Massive void for the Thunderbolts — one the 6-foot-6 Fox will be called upon to help fill after a standout sophomore season (11.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.9 bpg).

TaRea Fulcher, sr., G, Regis Jesuit: A high-flying 5-foot-11 guard who fearlessly attacks the basket, Fulcher is a steady hand at the controls of the Raiders offense (14.6 ppg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg last season). If his outside shot is falling, good luck coming up with answers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button