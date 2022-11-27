30 Colorado high school boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23 CHSAA season – The Denver Post

A look at 30 Colorado high school boys basketball players to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 CHSAA season.*

Ty Adam, sr., F/C, Severance: The 6-foot-8 CSU Pueblo commit has raised his game in each of his first three varsity seasons, including last year’s 4A all-state Honorable mention campaign that saw him average 22.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Maurice Austin, Jr., PG, Pueblo South: What the 5-foot-8 Austin lacks in size he more than makes up for with a non-stop motor that personifies the Colts’ all-gas, no-brakes style. After a 4A all-state season (21.7 ppg, 7.4 apg, 6.8 rpg, 4.9 spg) alongside his since-graduated brother, Tarrance, Maurice could find yet another gear this winter.

Tanner Braketa, so., G, Ralston Valley: The 6-foot-1 Sharpshooter made an instant impact with the Mustangs as a freshman, averaging 19.2 points and 2.4 assists on 40.6% shooting from 3-point range to receive 5A all-state Honorable mention.

Andrew Crawford, jr., G, ThunderRidge: The Lone underclassman to play a significant part (11.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.2 spg) in last year’s 5A title run, the 6-foot-6 wing is the leader of the next wave of long, Athletic Grizzlies that includes fellow Juniors Charlie Spann and Tommy Wright.

Trevon Chambers, sr., G, Cherry Creek: Chambers inherited a larger role with the departure of Christian Hammond for prep school last winter, and the 6-foot-3 point guard took advantage, averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Charlie Dortch, sr., F, Rocky Mountain: A 6-foot-8 forward with range out to the 3-point line, the Fort Lewis commit is coming off a junior season that saw him average a double-double (12.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.8 apg) for a frisky Lobos squad.

Christian Drummond, sr., G, Doherty: A Colorado College commit, the 6-foot-2 point guard was a driving force on the Offensive end for the Spartans last season with averages of 14.0 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Paired with 6-foot-8 junior James Pulliam, big things are expected in the Springs.

Gavin Foonberg, sr., PG, Denver Jewish Day: The 5-foot-9 point guard’s production from last year’s 1A second-team all-state campaign speaks for itself: 20.0 points, 9.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game.

DeShawn Fox, jr., F, Manual: The loss of 3A player of the year Jordan Reed to graduation leaves behind a Massive void for the Thunderbolts — one the 6-foot-6 Fox will be called upon to help fill after a standout sophomore season (11.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.9 bpg).

TaRea Fulcher, sr., G, Regis Jesuit: A high-flying 5-foot-11 guard who fearlessly attacks the basket, Fulcher is a steady hand at the controls of the Raiders offense (14.6 ppg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg last season). If his outside shot is falling, good luck coming up with answers.

Corbin Garver, sr., G, Air Academy: The 6-foot-4 leader of a strong senior core that includes 6-5 Grant Featherston, 6-4 Finn Horsfall and 6-2 Theron Coleman, Garver pairs above-the-rim athleticism (16.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.8 spg , 1.1 bpg) with a soft outside shooting touch (39% 3-point shooting).

Kade Hankins, sr., G, Dove Creek: A three-sport star fresh off quarterbacking the Bulldogs to an 8-Man Championship with over 1,000 yards passing and rushing, the 5-foot-10 guard is gunning for a second consecutive all-state season on the hardwood, where he averaged 23.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals last winter.

Gavin Hershberger, sr., PG, Rock Canyon: A driving force for a Jaguars team that reached the 5A Elite Eight, the 5-10 point guard is a Threat (14.1 ppg, 3.5 apg, 1.5 spg) both on and off the ball thanks to a deft outside shooting touch (36% from 3) that must be accounted for.

Tristan Jackson, sr., C, Salida: Salida’s winningest season in 13 years ran through Jackson, a 6-foot-6 3A second-team all-state pick who averaged 18.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over 18 regular-season games.

LaDavian King, so., G, Eaglecrest: The 6-foot-2 point guard came on strong during the Raptors’ run to the 5A Elite Eight, averaging 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the team’s three playoff games.

Ethan Levin, sr., G, Kent Denver: The No. 4 scorer in the state last season at 25.4 ppg, the 5-foot-9 guard set a CHSAA record with 134 3-pointers over 23 games, including a 46-point night that saw him drain 11 of 26 from deep in a 96- 90 wins over Platte Valley.

Aiden Martinez, sr., G, McClave: One of two returning first-team all-state Picks from last year’s 1A Champs (Eduardo Verdu is the other), the 5-foot-10 guard impacts both ends of the court with career averages of 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.6 assists over three seasons.

Carson McDonald, Jr. F, Vista Peak Prep: A productive rotation player for George Washington last season, the 6-foot-8 post is a prime candidate to make a big jump in production for the Bison this winter.

Silas McCurnin, sr., G, Poudre: A long-range Marksman who shoots a high volume yet still manages to be efficient, the 6-foot-1 Colorado Mines commit has been a double-digit per-game scorer in each of his three varsity seasons while accumulating 1,045 points and 202 3-pointers are 40% shooting from 3.

Tucker Mills, sr., G/F, Mead: The 6-foot-6 wing flashed elite scoring chops with Lyons two seasons ago (23.1 ppg on 54.5% shooting) and now teams up with senior guard Nick Basson (12.8 ppg, 51 3s) to form a devastating tandem on the perimeter. Nebraska-Omaha and Louisiana-Monroe have offers on the table.

Rickey Mitchell, sr., G, Smoky Hill: A shifty 6-foot-3 guard who can create for himself and others, Mitchell is in line for a big year after averaging 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as the No. 2 Offensive option for last year’s Sweet 16 squad.

Nathaniel Owen, sr., F, Belleview Christian: A double-digit per-game scorer in each of his first three seasons, the 6-foot-5 forward is coming off a 1A second-team all-state campaign that saw him finish second in the state in blocks (5.0 bpg) while also averaging 20.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Nick Randall, sr., F, Fossil Ridge: The 6-foot-7 post made a leap between his sophomore and junior years, averaging 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a second-team all-state pick for the 5A runners-up last winter. With several rotation pieces back, Randall and the SaberCats figure to be in the state title mix yet again.

Dominic Rhoades-Martinez, So., G, Denver South: The precocious 6-foot point guard took the Denver Prep League by Storm last season, generating across-the-board production (17.7 ppg, 6.3 apg, 5.0 spg, 4.9 rpg) worthy of a four-year starter.

Eli Robinson, sr., F, Lewis-Palmer: A central figure in the Rangers’ run to the 4A title last winter (13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.0 bpg), the 6-foot-6 forward will take a leading role in their title defense this season before joining former teammate Cameron Loew at Air Force.

D’Aundre Samuels, sr., F, Denver East: After Shining as a shifty slasher alongside since-departed Seniors Quis Davis and Aguirr Dwam on last year’s 5A Final Four team, even more will be asked of Samuels for an Angels program looking to reload.

Cole Scherer, so., G, Valor Christian: Thrown into the deep end as a freshman, the 6-foot-2 point guard swam just fine (12.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.1 spg), even if the Eagles (8-15) struggled in what amounted to a Rebuilding year. A year older, Scherer and Regis transfer Archer VanSickle should make Valor a tough out.

Caden Stevens, sr., F, Mountain Vista: The 6-foot-8 post is a Threat in the paint and on the Perimeter (13.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 44% 3-point shooter) who also provides strong rim protection (2.8 bpg) on ​​the defensive end. Paired with breakout candidate Radek Homer at point guard, the Golden Eagles have a formidable 1-2 punch.

Luke Wagstaff, sr., F/C, Fort Collins: A Crafty low-post scorer with an array of moves around the basket and the touch to step out and drain 3s, the 6-foot-8 Carroll College commit has the Lambkins eyeing a postseason run following a breakout junior season (17.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.1 apg).

Ty Yoder, so., G, Resurrection Christian: A team leader with averages of 14.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals on 43% 3-point shooting as a freshman last season, the Cougars will be in good hands for the foreseeable future with the 5-foot-11 point guard running the show.

* All stats taken from Maxpreps.com.