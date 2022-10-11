30 Best Golf Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Golf season is still in full swing for another month or so and now is the perfect time to stock up on new gear before the season fades. Luckily, Amazon has surprised shoppers with its first-ever holiday preview savings event called the Prime Early Access Sale. From today, October 11 through tomorrow, October 12, Amazon has thousands of products on sale, including massive markdowns on golf gear for up to 60 percent off. Similar to Prime Day 2022, the savings are exclusive to Prime members and will be changing throughout the day.





Looking to upgrade your golf bag? There are plenty of durable golf bags on sale that will keep your clubs safe. This Izzo golf bag is on sale for 41 percent off, bringing the cost down to as little as $89, and this Lightweight pitch and putt carry golf bag with stand can be yours for a mere $39 (that’s a 41 percent discount). And if you’re wanting to update your Clubs or are a beginner looking to get into the game, check out this set of Wilson golf Clubs for under $700, which comes with 10 options for driving or putting to get you out on the green in no time.









While clubs and bags are important for golfing, you can’t forget about accessories like golf balls, practice nets, or ball retrievers. We think this compact WhiteFang practice net makes a great backyard for Golfers looking to practice their backswing. And it’s on sale for $88. After spending some time practicing, you’ll want to step up to the tee with the added confidence that comes with wearing new golf apparel and shoes. Included in this epic sale are discounts on men’s polos, women’s pants, and more golf fashion pieces starting as little as $21. You can also get a variety of golf shoes from Adidas, Nike, Puma, and more for up to 65 percent off for a limited time.





No matter what kind of golf gear you’re looking for, this 48-hour sale is the best time to upgrade your golfing gear with deep discounts now. Keep reading to explore the 30 best golf deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. And remember, it’s not too late to become a Prime member; you can start a free 30-day trial today to score more amazing deals.







Best Golf Bag Deals

Club Champ Deluxe Stand Golf Bag.

Amazon





Whether you’re looking for a traditional golf bag or one to protect your clubs while traveling, Amazon has plenty of Sturdy golf bags on sale right now. This Club Champ Deluxe Stand Golf Bag starts at as little as $94, while this Ultra Lite Cart Bag is just $90; the sleek-looking bag is equipped with convenient pockets and holds up to 14 clubs. But, one of the best deals we’re seeing is this Lightweight pitch and putt carry golf bag with stand for up to 41 percent off, bringing it’s price tag down to a mere $39. And, if you’re looking to make your go-to golf bag more portable, you can grab this deluxe steel push cart on sale starting at $48.











Best Golf Gear and Accessory Deals

Prowithlin Telescopic Golf Ball Retriever.

Amazon







In the market for new golf balls or clubs? Amazon is a one-stop-shop for stocking up on golfing accessories marked down during the Prime Early Access Sale. Practice your swing with this backyard driving range net from White Fang that typically costs $130 — but right now, you can save more than 32 percent, lowering the grand total to under $88. This Handy range finder that calculates the adjusted slope distance is $100 off. You can never have too many golf balls and it’s even better to get them at an all-time low price, such as this set of Wilson golf balls for $23. And to keep your Clubs in the best shape to Prolong their life, you can score this groove Cleaner for 46 percent off, meaning it’s just $7 right now.











Best Men’s and Women’s Golf Apparel Deals

M Maelreg Golf Shirt.

Amazon





Upgrade your golfing attire with these incredible markdowns on men’s and women’s golf apparel. These quick-drying men’s golf polos are on sale for 57 percent off, bringing their price tag down to just $31. Made of a breathable and stretchy polyester-spandex Blend fabric, you won’t have to worry about your arms feeling restricted while with a backswing. This wind-proof golf jacket for men is also on sale for up to 63 percent off and is a great pick for fall weather. For women in search of a pair of sleek high-waisted golf pants, these PGA Tour golf pants are perfect for hitting the Greenway this fall, and they’re on sale for $40, so you can save 41 percent for a limited time. And if you live in a warmer climate, this cute golf Skort is up to 47 percent off, meaning it’s a steal for just $21.











Best Men’s and Women’s Golf Shoe Deals

Puma Women’s Laguna Fusion Sport Golf Shoe.

Amazon





Treat yourself to a new pair of golfing kicks and save up to 65 percent is a range of men’s and women’s golf shoes from popular athletic brands like Adidas and Nike. This pair of supportive men’s Puma golf shoes are designed to be water-resistant for all-weather golfing. Typically $150, Amazon is offering these Lightweight memory foam golf shoes for as little as $78. And if you’re looking for a pair of sleek kicks that can be worn on and off the green, these spikeless Women’s Adidas golf shoes are made with a breathable fabric and enhanced with a bouncy foam insole — and they’re on sale for just $32 (that’s a 65 percent discount!).











Shop More T+L Deals:







Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.