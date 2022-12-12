3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs.

Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while leading receiver Corey Crooms and linebacker Ryan Selig are heading to Minnesota to join former WMU Coach PJ Fleck.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Tyler became the seventh player in program history to compile consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, as he led the Broncos with 1,027 yards (4.9 per carry) and seven touchdowns during WMU’s 5-7 campaign in 2022 He also caught 12 passes for 111 yards and a score and averaged 23.1 yards per kickoff return, including a 90-yard touchdown against San Jose State.

His production increased as the season wore on, with Tyler eclipsing the 90-yard mark in each of WMU’s last five games, including a 26-carry, 177-yard outburst in a 12-10 win over Central Michigan in Week 12.

As a sophomore in 2021, Tyler led WMU with 1,150 yards (6.5 per carry) and nine touchdowns, while catching 14 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs to the end zone and averaged 29.3 yards per return.

Tyler will have one year of Eligibility left at Oklahoma State, and he should add some big-play ability to a Cowboy ground game that averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in 2022 and must replace leading rusher Dominic Richardson, who entered the transfer Portal on Wednesday .

Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Crooms (4) catches a pass before Central Michigan running back De’Javion Stepney (5) tackles him during a week 12 college football game at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com) Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Crooms enjoyed a breakout 2021 season, in which he caught 44 passes for 768 yards and six touchdowns for the Broncos’ high-powered offense.

WMU struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position this year, but Crooms still put together a strong junior season, leading the team in catches (57), receiving yards (814) and touchdown receptions (5).

Crooms will have one year of Eligibility at Minnesota, where he’ll join a wide receiver room looking to replace Chris Autman-Bell, while returning Daniel Jackson (33 catches, 484 yards, 3 touchdowns), Dylan Wright (15 catches, 266 yards , 1 touchdown) and Michael Brown-Stephens (22 catches, 338 yards).

Western Michigan Broncos linebacker Ryan Selig (27) talks to defensive coordinator Lou Esposito and a referee in Waldo Stadium at Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, October 15, 2022. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com)Gracie Smith | [email protected]

Selig, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker, committed to Minnesota on Sunday and will have one year of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

The Lake Villa, Ill., native ranked third on the Broncos with 73 tackles in 2022, to go along with 5.5 stops for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

As a first-year starter in 2021, Selig collected 63 tackles (6.5 for loss), four sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Selig, Crooms and Tyler might not be the only WMU players to exit via the transfer Portal ahead of the 2023 season, as defensive linemen Braden Fiske, Andre Carter and Marshawn Kneeland are also in the Portal and hold offers from several Power-Five schools.

Fiske’s suitors include Notre Dame, LSU, Florida and Oklahoma among others, while Carter is being pursued by Auburn, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and Nebraska, and Kneeland by Colorado, Hawaii, Toledo, UConn and Ball State.

It will be interesting to see if new WMU head Coach Lance Taylor can convince any of the three Talented linemen to return to Kalamazoo for the 2023 season.

