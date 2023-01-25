3 winners selected for $10,000 science and literature awards
The winners are Brandon Taylor’s first novel, “Real Life,” in which a queer Black college student questions whether to pursue a career in science; Sabrina Imbler’s chapbook “Dyke (geology),” a coming out story about nature in which stars really might collide, and Xiaowei Wang’s “Blockchain Chicken Farm: And Other Stories of Tech in China’s Countryside.”
“These Deeply engaging works — from stories rooted in science Journalism and lived experiences to fictional narratives rich with scientific understanding — demonstrate the many ways in which science and technology permeate our Everyday lives,” Ruth Dickey, executive director of the National Book Foundation, said in a statement. “This year’s selected titles contribute to a national conversation around the importance of diverse scientific writing and are sure to offer something for every kind of reader.”
The Science + Literature program is funded by a 3-year, $525,000 grant from the Sloan Foundation, which over the years has backed such notable books as Kai Bird’s and Martin J. Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, “American Prometheus,” and Margot Lee Shetterly’s Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.”