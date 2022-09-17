3 wild cards for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 NBA season

As the Milwaukee Bucks gear up for the rapidly approaching 2022-23 NBA season, it is time to assess some potential wild card candidates on the roster.

Looking at Milwaukee’s roster, there is certainly no shortage of talent in tow. They have one of the best trios in all of basketball, as well as a great supporting cast headlined by household names like Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, and others. While the Bucks have a better idea of ​​what they will get from the players at the front of the rotation, there are some wild cards Deeper in the mix who could have a major impact if they get playing time next season. There are several reasons why the players at hand could be viewed as a wild card, including age, experience, playing time, role, or injury status heading into next season. With that said, let us look at a few potential players who could be categorized as wild cards for the Bucks in 2022-23.

MarJon Beauchamp could be a wild card for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 NBA season

After they selected him 24th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks have not been shy about how high they are on MarJon Beauchamp. The front office, especially general manager Jon Horst, have been vocal about their faith in the 21-year-old wing, having expressed belief that he could be a key contributor from day one next season. If they are proven right, Beauchamp could certainly be a breakout watch throughout his rookie campaign.

On paper, Beauchamp checks off several boxes for the Bucks. Defensively, it is not controversial to say that the 6-foot-6 wing is an incredibly versatile defender who can match up against a handful of different positions. After failing to slow down both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown against the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, the Bucks were in the market for a long wing who could take on those top-tier assignments defensively, and Beauchamp could help. There are some questions regarding how the 21-year-old’s game offensively will translate to the NBA. If Beauchamp can knock down his 3-pointers with consistency and find success attacking inside, he will have a much easier time getting acquainted with this Milwaukee system.

While Beauchamp fits in well with the Bucks, the biggest question is how sizeable of a role he will play with them during his first season. The rookie will undoubtedly have to earn his playing time in Milwaukee, but many have argued that the Bucks should throw Beauchamp into the fire from day one and let him play hefty minutes to accelerate his development, which is a justifiable argument. If he is given those significant minutes, Beachamp could make an immediate impact as a rookie, which could even potentially help him earn All-Rookie honors. Then again, there could be some growing pains along the way for the youngster, as there tends to be with most rookies. There is no denying that Beauchamp has some potential waiting to be unearthed in Milwaukee regardless.

Only time will tell if Milwaukee’s first selection in the first round since 2018 gets the chance to play meaningful minutes and if he can fill some of the gaps on the roster.