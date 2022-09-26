3 ways to unlock Drew Peterson’s potential next season
USC basketball combo guard Drew Peterson will be in the thick of the race for Pac-12 Player of the Year…IF he plays to his full potential this upcoming season. It’s of course a legit “if,” but one that can be expedited into a reality if the team around him can do their part in setting him up to succeed. He’s their best player, and needs to be in the best situation possible.
Peterson had a great year last year, in which he was named First-Team All-Pac 12. He excelled at many different aspects of the game, and has the tools to succeed. The only issues he really ran into were consistency issues, but those will dry up as he gets more experienced at USC and as a college basketball player in general.
Keep in mind that Peterson was close to entering the NBA Draft this year. He’s close to reaching that next level as a player, and he has the chance to do it this season. It won’t happen, however, if Andy Enfield and the program don’t put him in the best position to do so.
If USC basketball wants to get the most out of Drew Peterson this upcoming season, he needs to be the No. 1 scoring option. If that’s going to be the case, he’ll need to be out on the wing instead of taking the ball up as the point guard.
Of course, there are going to be times where the best player is going to need the ball in his hands in the most defining parts of the game (such as the end of the Miami game in the NCAA Tournament), but whenever SC can, they need to play him off the ball and have Boogie Ellis run the point. Get Peterson out on the wing and give him as many chances both to shoot and to slash as possible.