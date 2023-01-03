3 Virginia college basketball games we’re watching

College conference hoops is finally back. To celebrate, Axios’ Maxwell Millington made a shortlist of the most intriguing men’s basketball games in Virginia this season.

1. Well. 13 Virginia vs. No. 25 North Carolina

It doesn’t get much bigger than a Matchup against a huge Rival who happens to be last season’s national runner-up.

Date: Tuesday Jan. 10, 9pm.

Tuesday Jan. 10, 9pm. Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville.

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville. Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.

2. Well. 13 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Hokies fans have some bragging rights due to making the NCAA tournament last year, but can they follow it up by winning in Charlottesville for the first time since 2018?

Date: Wednesday Jan. 18, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville.

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville. Ways to watch: Watch on ESPNU or buy tickets here.

3. VCU vs. Dayton

VCU will be trying to knock off a Flyers team many think is the best in the Atlantic 10.