3 unforgivable snubs by NBA 2k23 of Minnesota Timberwolves players

The Minnesota Timberwolves may not be the first team that NBA fans think of when the topic of contenders for an NBA Championship is raised at the local sports bar, but that is changing. At least, that is the hope of the organization, particularly after hiring one of the top NBA executives to take over the helm as Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly.

But some changes take time. The Timberwolves knew that heading into this season, as the team has taken meticulous care to ensure all of the team’s key components are on long-term deals, or on track to sign multi-year contracts.

Perhaps the Lone exception to that rule, for now, is the case of Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell. The team had options to part ways with their point guard, but opted to retain him and build a more D’Lo-friendly roster around him. So for now, it’s a wait-and-see matter.

III: Overall rating of D’Angelo Russell

The Timberwolves are content to let the final season of point guard D’Angelo Russell’s contract play out. After all, he revealed some weaknesses to his game that the team hopes can be overcome this season. And to that end, the team has invested in the type of roster additions that can amplify Russell’s effectiveness, both as a scorer and as a field general.

But he’s pretty good as is. So when his rating was cited as falling in the low 80’s (it is actually 82 overall), we sat up and took notice.

D’Angelo Russell being an 81 overall in 2k.. shows me his game is very Misunderstood .. should be much higher — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 6, 2022

D’Lo is better than that.

A rating of 82 lands the Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting point guard as the 23rd-ranked point guard in the NBA, a full six spots lower than the Brooklyn Nets’ starting point guard, Ben Simmons. Simmons is the guy who hasn’t played since 2020, who can’t shoot a three-point shot to save his life, and who has given no indications that he is ready to play basketball again.