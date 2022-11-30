3 underclassmen that could’ve played their last game with Texas football

The NCAA Transfer Portal is already commanding a lot of the Headlines around the college football landscape following the conclusion of the regular season for most teams over the weekend, including Texas football.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are already facing the question of which players on this roster are set to enter the Portal upon the first window opening for the transfer market on Dec. 5. We’re probably going to see at least three or four Texas players enter the Portal upon the initial window opening on Dec. 5.

And then, there will be an even bigger Exodus of what will likely be a half dozen players at the very least once Texas wraps up the 2022 campaign at the conclusion of the Bowl season.

Even though Texas ended the regular season on a high note, with two straight wins including the Black Friday triumph in the finale over the Baylor Bears, transfer portal departures are part of the offseason process now in college football. The good news is that I don’t think Texas will be facing the plethora of Portal departures that it was the last two years.

Xavier Worthy and the underclassmen that could’ve played their last game with Texas football

Here’s a look at three underclassmen for the Longhorns that could’ve played their final game wearing the burnt orange at the conclusion of the regular season.

Troy Omeire, WR

If I had to pick a position group that is likely to experience the most turnover this offseason in terms of losses to the transfer portal, I would go with wideout.

Between some of the key returning players, depth chart movement, and the additions that are bound to come from the Portal and the 2023 recruiting class, roster turnover is clearly going to be part of the process for Sark and WR Coach Brennan Marion heading into the offseason.

And one of the biggest contributing factors to the potential Portal entrants for the Longhorns from the wide receiver room is injury issues. Some of the former blue-chip wideouts on this roster, such as Jaden Alexis and Troy Omeire, were passed on the depth chart this season due to the injuries they’ve faced in the last couple of years.

The latter of those two wideouts wouldn’t surprise me to see in the Portal heading into the offseason.

Omeire still has a ton of talent and potential. If he is healthier, though, he’ll probably need a change of scenery to get a better shot at playing time in the near future.

In 2023, I’d have a hard time seeing Omeire being in a spot to contribute on the field. Knee injury after knee injury unfortunately held him back from getting a shot to reach his Massive potential on the Forty Acres in the last two or three years.