3 Transfers That Will Make the Biggest Impact

According to 247Sports, Michigan football currently has the number one transfer class in the country. The group of seven guys they have coming in from across the country all bring valuable experience to the Wolverines and will help Reload a 2023 team that could be better than this year.

While some of these guys are depth-adds than anything, others will be asked to play a big role and will look to deliver. Here are the three that will look to deliver the most.

3. Myles Hinton

Myles Hinton is a massive, talented tackle coming from Stanford that will likely serve as Ryan Hayes’ replacement. The 6’7″, 320 lb former five-star already has two years of starting experience under his belt, and will look to have another one or two with the Wolverines.

Michigan football made a lot of sense as a destination for Hinton; of course, back-to-back Joe Moore Awards make Ann Arbor an appealing location for any Offensive lineman, but Michigan also Heavily recruited Hinton out of high school and managed to land his brother, Chris, who was an integral part of the 2021 team .

Hinton will be filling a pretty big hole left by Hayes, but he has the talent and experience to fill and exceed Hayes’ performance. With some time to develop with Sherrone Moore, Hinton could become a first-round pick.

That type of development will be huge to Michigan’s success up front, and it’s certainly something he’s capable of reaching. Michigan was fortunate to get a second chance with Myles Hinton, and it should pay off big time.