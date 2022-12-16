3 transfer Portal targets that could commit this weekend

Recruitment has been extremely hot for Auburn football over the past few weeks with new head Coach Hugh Freeze leading the charge. Whether it’s in-home visits or hosting prospects on campus, Freeze is making waves for the Tigers when it comes to recruiting.

This weekend, the Auburn football coaching staff will host a multitude of prospects on campus, ranging from high schoolers to junior college players to transfers from the portal. The window for players to transfer opened on December 5, and will remain open until January 19.

Freeze made it clear that he would be hitting the Portal hard in his first year on the Plains due to getting such a late start on recruiting for the Tigers, but he’s already secured several high school commits since being named head coach. This weekend, the staff will be looking to secure transfer commitments, and here are three names to watch.

The first transfer, and the most likely to commit this weekend, is former FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. He has been a priority target for the staff in recent weeks, and although he took an official visit to Maryland last weekend, he will be on the Plains this weekend and it is thought that the Tigers are still very much in the lead.

The second transfer is former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas. The Auburn football staff offered Thomas immediately after he hit the portal, and got him on the Plains for a visit. Although Georgia is thought to be the leader in his recruitment at this point, he will be coming back to Auburn for another visit–an official one this time–and the Tigers will have a chance to lock down Thomas.

The final transfer to watch this weekend is former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. According to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover, McCall reached out to the Auburn camp before even entering the portal, and has a high level of interest in the Tigers despite not yet receiving an offer. The QB will likely have plenty of options, but if he decides he wants to be at Auburn, it could be as early as this weekend.