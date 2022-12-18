3 transfer OL trending to the Plains

We are now just days away from the beginning of the early signing period, and the Auburn football coaching staff is certainly hoping to add quite a few commits to the list this week.

Head Coach Hugh Freeze and the rest of the staff were busy hosting recruits on campus this weekend, from high school prospects to transfers. One of the biggest priorities in recruiting this year is no doubt the Offensive line. While the Tigers had Mostly Returners along the line in 2022, they’ll need new Talent in 2023.

With the recruiting clock counting down to Wednesday, here are three transfer Offensive linemen that are currently trending towards Auburn football.

The first is Ben Scott, a former three-year starter at Arizona State. One of the Sun Devils’ top Offensive linemen last season, Scott was on the Plains this weekend for an official visit with the Tigers. With experience at both tackle and center, there would most certainly be a place for Scott on next year’s line of scrimmage.

The second is a former four-year starter from Stanford, offensive tackle Walter Rouse. He appeared in 40 games for the Cardinal, playing 650 snaps on the offense. With one year left to play and a wealth of experience under his belt, Rouse would fit right into Hugh Freeze’s offense next season.

The final OL that is trending to the Plains is Dillon Wade, who was the starting left tackle at Tulsa last season. Obviously, Wade has a relationship with current Auburn Offensive Coordinator Philip Montgomery, who was previously the head coach at Tulsa, and this could ultimately play in Auburn’s favor. As the only Offensive lineman at Tulsa to start every game last season, Wade would be able to make an instant impact on the Plains.

Although the Offensive line was one of the major problems for Auburn football last season, it seems that Freeze’s recruiting will make the OL a strong point of the 2023 team.