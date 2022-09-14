3 Trade Suitors Linked To Bojan Bogdanovic

Things have been quiet on the NBA trade market since the Utah Jazz completed the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster with the Cleveland Cavaliers a few weeks ago. However, with training camp just weeks away, things could heat up sooner than later as Utah looks to unload a few more of their veteran players.

One of those players that could be on the move is forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is on an expiring deal and owed $19.5 million for the 2022-23 season. He is drawing a ton of interest on the trade market, which shouldn’t be too surprising.

Standing 6’7″, Bogdanovic has the size to play either forward spot, providing whichever team acquires him with some versatility and flexibility for their lineup. While he leaves something to be desired on defense, he can at least hold his own on that end of the court.

Where he earns his keep is on the Offensive side of the ball. He can be a very good complementary scorer as a third or fourth option as he has averaged 18.4 points per game in three seasons with the Jazz.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks & Phoenix Suns Updates

Capable of creating offense, Bojan Bogdanovic can play off of stars or be the go-to player for a team’s second unit. He is also an excellent 3-point shooter, knocking down 39.2 percent of his attempts in his career. During his time in Salt Lake City thus far, he has connected on 39.7 percent of his 3-point attempts and high volume, making 2.7 out of 6.8 tries per game.

It should come as no surprise that teams looking to contend or compete for playoff spots are interested in Bogdanovic. According to John Gambadoro, the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have all expressed interest in acquiring him. Draft Picks and expiring contracts have been part of the proposals.

Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 8, 2022

Bogdanovic would be a good fit on all four aforementioned teams as floor spacing forward. The Los Angeles Lakers need as much help as they can get to rebuild their rotation while the Phoenix Suns could use a little more shot creation.

The Dallas Mavericks reshaped their frontcourt and needs to alleviate a log jam. It is surprising that they are looking for wing help and not focusing on their backcourt needs. After failing to acquire Mitchell, it is interesting to see New York is involved in any negotiations with the Jazz again.