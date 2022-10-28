3 times the alleged Drake Curse impacted NBA players and games

The “Drake Curse” hit the sports world out of nowhere, and the NBA was no exception. Many teams and players that Drake has publicly shown support for have coincidentally suffered a sudden loss of form.

It has been a frequent incident for many years, which led to fans declaring Drake’s involvement a “curse.” Some popular NBA games and marquee players have been hit by the curse.

Let’s look at the top three incidents highlighted by the “Drake Curse” in the NBA.

#1 Golden State Warriors 2016 NBA Championship loss

The Golden State Warriors suffered a historic loss during the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Dubs lost the series, despite being 3-1 up.

Interestingly, Drake, who has supported the Warriors many times, placed a bet with fellow musician French Montana on Steph Curry and company winning the title. Drake lost $60,000 after the Cavs completed a historic comeback.

#2 Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers 2019 conference semis Game 7

Drake used the reverse psychology of the curse during the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 Championship run. The Raptors are the rapper’s Hometown franchise, and he is also their global ambassador. Drake is constantly blamed every time the team falters.

But it wasn’t the case in 2019. Drake wore the Philadelphia 76ers’ shorts during the Raptors’ close win in their conference semi-finals Game 7 win. Kawhi Leonard hit a dramatic buzzer-beating shot to give the Raptors a 92-90 win.

Drake posted a video on social media showing fans he was wearing a pair of Sixers shorts, hinting that he directed the “Drake Curse” towards Joel Embiid and company.

#3 Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant experienced a big-time decline towards the end of his career. The 2014-15 season marked the beginning of father time catching up with his performances on the court. Just before Bryant’s performances dropped off in November 2014, he shared a moment with Drake courtside, which left the rapper in splits.

It’s well-established that the Curse comes in all sizes and shapes, so even if Bryant’s decline was imminent, it would be fair to assume that Drake’s moment with him bolstered the downfall.



