3 thoughts on Michigan Football flipping Cameron Brandt

Three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt finally Flipped to Michigan football on signing day and here are three thoughts on the commitment.

Signing day has turned out to be somewhat quiet for Michigan football, yet the Wolverines did land one addition for the 2023 recruiting class in three-star Cameron Brandt.

Brandt has been committed to Stanford for months. Michigan football has been trending for a flip but there was a question about whether it would actually happen or not.

On signing day, after Rumors about Jim Harbaugh and the Broncos died down once again, Brandt, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder out of California, Flipped to Michigan football, which announced this morning that he has signed with the Wolverines.

Here are three thoughts on what it means for Michigan football

A solid get to close out 2023

There was hope that Michigan football would be able to land five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor on signing day, but he went to South Carolina. Jamel Howard is still expected to announce today and Michigan is in the mix, but it looks like Brandt will be the only addition.

Brandt gives Michigan football 24 signees total for the 2024 class. He came in as a three-star prospect ranked No. 453 overall.

EJ Holland of the Wolverine compared him to Kris Jenkins and Mike Morris. Michigan has recruited as a bigger type of EDGE in the Morris mold. The Wolverines lost another EDGE late in the cycle and adding Brandt is one Michigan fans can feel good about.

The class is now ranked 18th overall in the 247 sports composite rankings.

A versatile EDGE room

When you consider adding Enow Etta, Aymeric Koumba, and Cameron Brandt, as well as some others who have the potential to play the position, Michigan football did really well.

Brandt might not wind up being just a pass rusher. Etta could also be in the Mike Morris mold and Koumba has measurables that are very similar to David Ojabo. He could be as talented as any player in this 2023 class.

Collins Acheampong would have been a nice addition to the 2023 class, but recovering to get Brandt was a solid backup plan.

Development will be key with Brandt

As with Koumba and also Etta, development is going to be huge in this process. Michigan football has proven it can do that, especially with EDGE players.

Even Aidan Hutchinson wasn’t a five-star kid. They didn’t wind up in the final top 100 and they went No. 2 overalls. Kwity Paye out-played his ranking — so did Mike Morris and David Ojabo.

Brandt could be the next in the long line of EDGE players to stand out at Michigan. Mike Elston is a technician and a really good defensive line coach. He’s only going to help that development, but all of Michigan football’s top pass rushers in this class need it.

All high school recruits need development, but there’s a reason some are rated as five stars. Michigan’s signees have a lot of upside, including Brandt, the key will be reaching it.