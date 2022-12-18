3 things we learned from winning over Lipscomb

Michigan basketball survived an upset bid from Lipscomb on Saturday and here are three things we learned about the Wolverines.

A win is a win but it seems like we have said that a few times this season about Michigan basketball as the Wolverines once again survived a buy game.

Surviving and winning are better than losing and to their credit, the Wolverines scored 11 consecutive points after falling behind by four points with just a few minutes remaining.

Dug McDaniel found a way to hit a couple of shots, so did Hunter Dickinson and the defense finally got a couple of stops.

It didn’t necessarily inspire confidence though heading into a Showdown with North Carolina on Wednesday and here are three things we learned from the 83-75 win for the Wolverines.

The offense will be fine without Jaelin Llewellyn

Maybe this is a little premature based on the opponents: Minnesota and Lipscomb, but the Wolverines have looked just fine offensively without Jaelin Llewellyn at point guard.

I’m sure Michigan is going to miss him, especially if something were to happen to Dug McDaniel. The Wolverines don’t really have another true point guard on the roster.

Kobe Bufkin can play in that role. Jett Howard also got more playmaking opportunities and looked pretty comfortable scoring out of ball-screen sets. He’s got a reliable mid-range jumper and has proven to be a solid finisher, so it makes sense.

Kobe Bufkin continues to see his confidence grow. He was 4-of-5 from 3-point range and only missed one shot in the game.

McDaniel is going to have cold shooting nights like he did Saturday, but he scored when it mattered and only had one turnover compared to three assists.

In other words, at least on offense, Michigan basketball will be fine.