3 things to watch for in the Illini game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Illinois basketball is back in action on Tuesday night, as we welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

This isn’t the first time the Illini have matched up against the Cornhuskers this season. In the first game, Illinois thrashed Nebraska by a score of 76-50. This was Nebraska’s biggest loss of the season so far.

I believe Illinois should be able to handle Nebraska with ease once again, but there are a few things I am going to be keeping an eye on.

Here are three things to watch for in the Illinois basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

1. Can we hold Nebraska to sub-60 again

Nebraska hasn’t been a very good team for much of this season. Despite a strong start, the Cornhuskers have now dropped six out of the last eight contests.

In addition to Nebraska not winning, they aren’t able to put the ball in the hoop. They have scored under 70 points in regulation in nine straight games. The last time they were able to score over 70 points was in a win over Queens University, 75-65.

I will be watching to see if Illinois can not only hold Nebraska to fewer than 70 points, but I want to see if we can keep them below 60 points again.

In the last game the two teams met, the Cornhuskers could not score against the Illini. We held them to 50 points, which is tied for their season low.

Nebraska’s highest scorer in that game only totaled 12 points. We ended up holding Nebraska to 37% shooting from the field and 28.6% from three-point range. Not to mention, they only had eight assists to 17 turnovers. It was complete domination by the Illini.

I want to see another dominating game on Tuesday night. Nebraska doesn’t have two of their starters from that first game, so I expect a similar blowout the second time around.