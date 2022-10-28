3 things to watch for in the Illini exhibition against Quincy

Illinois basketball will step foot in the State Farm Center and play a game on Friday night.

It feels like a lifetime ago that we saw the Illini playing in the NCAA tournament. But we are back in action for an exhibition game against Quincy.

This is just a tune-up game for the Orange and Blue. It gives fans and the coaching staff a view of what we have to work with this season. Personally, I am excited to watch the game and then pump out a few overreaction articles.

Here are three things to watch for in the Illinois basketball exhibition against Quincy.

1. Does Illinois have “that guy” on the team

For much of the Brad Underwood era, Illinois basketball has had “that guy”. He is the player the offense is centered around and when the coverage of the game starts, the broadcast is focused on that player.

Two years ago, the Illini had Ayo Dosunmu. A future second-round NBA Draft pick, Ayo was the guy Illinois trusted to hit the big shot or take over late in a game. Last season, it was Kofi Cockburn. Kofi would get fed the ball on a nightly basis and dominate in the paint.

No one is really sure if Illinois has “that guy” in 2022-23, though. There are some assumptions about who it could end up being, but we are going into the new season with pretty much a new roster.

I think there is a chance that Terrence Shannon Jr. ends up being someone that is trusted down the stretch to hit a big shot. There is a possibility that Coleman Hawkins Jr. is also “that guy”. And then you have RJ Melendez who, at times, looked like the best player on the team last season. Could he end up being our ace?

All three of those players have been mentioned in some NBA Mock Draft for 2023. They would probably be the best candidates for being “that guy” on this team. But, who knows, maybe a freshman steps up and shocks us all. Either way, that is what I will be watching for against Quincy.