3 things to consider ahead of Kansas basketball tipping off at Baylor

Baylor is going to challenge Kansas men’s basketball Monday in Waco, Texas, and like last season the Bears could very well top the Jayhawks inside the Ferrell Center.

There’s that talented trio of guards in freshman Keyonte George, junior LJ Cryer and redshirt senior Adam Flagler, who carry Baylor’s shot-making from the perimeter and are all more than capable of knocking down 3s. The No. 22 Bears (14-5, 4-3 in Big 12 Conference) are on a four-game winning streak against conference opponents, with three of those victories coming on the road. And the No. 2 Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 in Big 12) find themselves on a rare two-game losing streak.

After Kansas lost Saturday against No. 13 TCU, though, head Coach Bill Self, redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. Touched on a few areas they could improve upon to put themselves in a better position to win. Considering they spoke after a 23-point shellacking at home against the Horned Frogs, the topics understandably skewed towards the defensive end. A win in Waco would be the Jayhawks’ first on the road against Baylor since Feb. 22, 2020.

