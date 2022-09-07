3 Things that could stop LA Clippers from expected NBA title in 2023

After taking a look at the new additions the LA Clippers have made throughout the off-season, it is safe to say that they are in the best position to win the NBA finals. As John Wall hopes to dominate in a bounce-back season, the Clippers have a real chance to make history. In fact, several NBA coaches, executives, and scouts agree that the LA Clippers are the favorites to win it all in 2023.

Within the survey, the LA Clippers had the most votes in winning the Western Conference, as well as for winning the 2023 NBA Finals. Over the last few seasons, franchise star Paul George has shown no signs of slowing down. Superstar teammate, Kawhi Leonard, may take quite some time to adjust to the high level of basketball as he hasn’t played an NBA game in over a year.

Although the LA Clippers may be the favorites, several factors may come in the way of them winning the title. Each one of these factors comes down to which players are willing to accept their role and contribute in any way possible.

As the regular season approaches, head coach Tyronn Lue will have to adjust the minutes of Wall, George, and Leonard accordingly. This season, Lue will be expected to lead his players into a position that the franchise has yet to see. Keeping these three healthy will secure the Clippers a spot as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference.

3. Concerns with Chemistry

With the addition of John Wall, Tyronn Lue has several decisions to make for the LA Clippers’ primary rotation. They could choose to start Wall and have Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson come off the bench, or they could start the season strong with the starters from last season and let the bench take their time in adjusting to their new roles. Either way, some players will not be receiving their desired minutes.

Despite the countless pros to having a stacked roster, there are also a few cons. Players like Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr, Luke Kennard, and even Robert Covington may want a larger role. Luckily, with the amount of load managing, these players will get the minutes they are looking for.

In recent years, there haven’t been any issues with chemistry. The players within the rotation understand that the goal is to win a championship. Players like George and Leonard have instilled this mindset in their teammates.

Additionally, the LA Clippers have been working all off-season and playing pick-up basketball with RicoHines to develop their chemistry. As the Clippers enter next season, Chemistry issues will not be a problem. However, it may take some time for the newcomers to adjust to their new responsibilities.