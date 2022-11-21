3 things Mark Stoops said about his new contract

Kentucky football Coach Mark Stoops signed a contract extension earlier this month that confirms he’ll remain in his position through the 2030 season, paying him $9 million annually beginning in February.

During his Weekly press conference Monday, Stoops addressed the new agreement in person for the first time.

He admitted he hated the timing of the signing: Nov. 11, one day before a 24-21 home loss to Vanderbilt, which snapped the Commodores’ 26-game skid in SEC play.

“It was agreed upon when things were really good,” Stoops said, “but obviously I feel bad for (athletics director) Mitch (Barnhart) and (university president) Dr. (Eli) Capilouto in not doing my part. Truthfully, after that game, believe me … I better should stop there. I felt very bad about it, that (Vanderbilt) loss and some of the parts of the season.”

