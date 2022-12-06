3 Teams Withdraw From Controversial Women’s Basketball Tournament

NBA logo Wilson brand basketball

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Three Women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

Dayton, Purdue, and Texas A&M withdrew from the tournament due to safety concerns. This comes after there were concerns during Thanksgiving when another tournament was played in Vegas.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button