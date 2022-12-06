3 Teams Withdraw From Controversial Women’s Basketball Tournament

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Three Women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

Dayton, Purdue, and Texas A&M withdrew from the tournament due to safety concerns. This comes after there were concerns during Thanksgiving when another tournament was played in Vegas.

According to the Associated Press, that tournament over Thanksgiving (the Las Vegas Invitational) experienced numerous issues, including not having medical personnel on-site.

Even Aggies head Coach Joni Taylor said that was a main concern of hers heading into the tournament.

“We are all about giving our players the opportunity to play the game they love,” Taylor said in a statement. “Given the circumstances surrounding the Las Vegas Invitational, we decided to withdraw from the tournament. We are very grateful to Purdue for being adaptable and for allowing us to host them instead.”

Purdue will still play Texas A&M but it won’t be at the tournament. The two schools will meet on Dec. 21 in College Station.