3 teams that should sign point guard Eric Bledsoe

The 2022-23 season is on the horizon, and veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe remains unsigned in 2022 NBA Free Agency.

Although Bledsoe is coming off a down year with the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, he could help strengthen someone’s point guard rotation. After playing 12 seasons with the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers, Bledsoe’s NBA career averages stand at 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

He has always been a household name, and it is somewhat surprising that Bledsoe has not found a home ahead of next season yet. At 32 years old, the point guard still has plenty of fuel left in the tank, and he could be a low-risk addition for teams looking to put the finishing touches on their roster before training camp begins in the coming weeks. With that said, here are three teams that should take a flyer on Bledsoe.

2022 NBA Free Agency: The Dallas Mavericks should sign Eric Bledsoe.

The Dallas Mavericks lost a major contributor this offseason as point guard Jalen Brunson took his talents to the New York Knicks. With Brunson gone, it makes sense that the Mavericks are looking to add another guard, reportedly. Per NBA Insider Marc Stein (subscription required), Dallas had an interest in signing Dennis Schröder as they sought out another solid ball-handling veteran.

With Schröder recently signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavericks will have to look elsewhere for a guard, and Eric Bledsoe could be a Worthwhile target. On impact, Bledsoe would give the Mavericks another point guard to orchestrate offense when Luka Dončić needs a breather. While he would certainly help offensively, Bledsoe would fortify Dallas on the defensive end as well.

The Mavericks were one of the NBA’s best defensive teams last season as they ranked seventh in defensive rating, per NBA.com/stats. Adding a two-time All-Defensive honoree in Bledsoe to the equation would only help improve that reputable defense. Bledsoe also has prior experience playing under Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd during their time with the Milwaukee Bucks, which is at least worth noting.

The Mavericks’ move to acquire Bledsoe makes all the sense in the world, as they are reportedly scouring the market for another ball-handling guard. He may not be able to fill Brunson’s shoes, but Bledsoe is still a player who could have an impact on this Dallas team as they aim to build off of last season.