3 Teams Should Monitor LaMelo Ball Trade Request

The Charlotte Hornets looked to be one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA. They increased their win total by 10 games this past season, going 43-39.

Despite that, James Borrego was fired but Kenny Atkinson was going to take over as head coach, an excellent fit for a young roster with his Championship experience and defensive principles.

An explosive, young duo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges was the backbone of the team with solid veterans such as Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward around them as secondary options.

There was good depth with Kelly Oubre Jr., PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, and Mason Plumlee. Young guys in James Bouknight, Kai Jones, and 2022 first-round pick Mark Williams provided more optimism for the future.

Unfortunately, things don’t always go according to plan. For the Hornets, everything that could have gone wrong this offseason has. Atkinson had a change of heart, deciding to return to the Golden State Warriors less than a week after taking the Hornets head coaching job. Bridges’ future with the team is also in doubt after he was charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse this offseason.

Charlotte is now stuck in no man’s land, which is the worst place for a franchise to be. They aren’t good enough to be contenders and don’t have a clear path to achieving that status. On the other hand, they aren’t anywhere near bad enough to seriously challenge for a top draft pick.

That leaves them in a tough position as they have a budding star in Ball. He made his first All-Star team in only his second season in the league and is only scratching the surface of his potential at 21 years old. There is certainly a chance that Ball is the next young star that looks for a change of scenery via trade.

Every team in the NBA would inquire about him should he hit the trade market. Ball possesses elite size and playmaking and is already an improving shooter. If he can figure it out on defense, the sky’s the limit.

Where could he end up via trade? Let’s take a look at three teams that should be monitoring a trade request from Ball.