3 takeaways on playoff road for Lansing teams

Portland, Corunna and Williamston each ended the regular season ranked in the top 10 in Division 5 in playoff points.

All three also spent time ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press rankings.

But only one will make it past the district round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

Sunday’s playoff bracket reveal Featured all three programs, along with GLAC Champion Olivet, as part of the same district. Olivet, which also spent some time in the AP rankings, heads to Portland for an opening-round contest, while Corunna hosts Williamston in the other Matchup of a loaded district.

Portland won the CAAC White title, ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak and is the top seed in the district. The Raiders had the third-highest playoff total in Division 5.

Corunna finished fifth in playoff points in Division 5 and was the Flint Metro League runner-up. Williamston ranked eighth in playoff points.

The Portland and Olivet Matchup is a preview of a future CAAC White Matchup with the Eagles set to join the league next season. It also is a rematch of a 2021 district final that Portland won 35-28.

Rematch time

Speaking of rematches, the opening round of the Playoffs has familiar matchups for a few Greater Lansing teams. Bath, Carson City-Crystal, Fowler, Fulton and Pewamo-Westphalia will face opponents they played in the regular season to kick off the postseason.

One of those rematches comes in Division 7 with Defending state Champion Pewamo-Westphalia hosting CMAC Rival Bath in a rematch of a Week 8 contest. PW won that contest 41-12 to claim a share of the CMAC championship.

Fowler hosts Carson City-Crystal in a Division 8 opener in a rematch of a Week 1 contest. Fowler blanked Carson City-Crystal, 29-0, in that matchup. Carson City-Crystal hasn’t lost since that setback.

Fulton also has the chance to avenge one of its losses as it gets a rematch with Breckenridge. The Pirates suffered a 40-36 loss to Breckenridge in their season opener.

Separate ways

Outside of Division 5, the next biggest presence the area has in the Playoffs comes in Division 3 with DeWitt, Haslett and top-ranked Mason.

And all three of those programs find themselves going separate directions.

DeWitt and Haslett are part of the same region but find themselves in different districts. DeWitt is No. 2 seed in a district also including Cadillac, Gaylord and No. 2-ranked Mount Pleasant. DeWitt hosts Cadillac in an opener, with Mount Pleasant hosting Gaylord in the other matchup.

Haslett is part of a district with Flint area teams and goes to Linden for its opening contest. Fenton is the top seed in the district and hosts Holly.

Mason, the Lone area team to finish the regular season unbeaten, is part of the opposite end of the bracket and is the top seed for a region that includes Jackson, Parma Western and Sturgis. The Bulldogs host Sturgis in their opener, while Parma Western travels to Jackson for the other matchup.

