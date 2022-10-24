3 takeaways on playoff road for Lansing teams

3 takeaways on playoff road for Lansing teams

Portland, Corunna and Williamston each ended the regular season ranked in the top 10 in Division 5 in playoff points.

All three also spent time ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press rankings.

But only one will make it past the district round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

Sunday’s playoff bracket reveal Featured all three programs, along with GLAC Champion Olivet, as part of the same district. Olivet, which also spent some time in the AP rankings, heads to Portland for an opening-round contest, while Corunna hosts Williamston in the other Matchup of a loaded district.

Portland won the CAAC White title, ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak and is the top seed in the district. The Raiders had the third-highest playoff total in Division 5.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button