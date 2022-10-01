3 takeaways from the Tigers’ open practice

Basketball.

Finally, for the first time in years, Penny Hardaway and his Tigers can get on the court with a singular focus. Which is just what they did Friday.

Practicing inside the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center in front of hundreds of fans – who were on hand for the Memphis Rebounders Club’s annual Happy Hour Hoops event – ​​the latest Incarnation of the Memphis basketball team spent more than 30 minutes showing off a gritty intensity befitting of a program that spent the past two-plus years weathering a particularly harsh NCAA storm.

Kendric Davis, the reigning AAC Player of the Year, gave the crowd a few glimpses of the moves that helped him become one of the most sought-after transfers in the country this offseason. DeAndre Williams, one of the handful of holdovers from last season’s team, displayed a slimmer physique and the same Crafty Veteran presence that made him an all-AAC performer in 2021-22. Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu, the uber Athletic 6-10 center, racked up some dunks and blocks, exhibiting all sorts of crowd-pleasing explosiveness.

Hardaway, acknowledging the Tigers’ penchant for slow starts in recent years, exuded his trademark confidence.

“This year, we’re locked in and loaded on getting ready in November,” he said.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s proceedings.

Great defense or concerns on offense?

The open portion of Friday’s practice began with about 10 minutes of drill work before the Tigers turned on the scoreboard and played a 15-minute pseudo-intrasquad scrimmage.

Davis, Williams, Keonte Kennedy, Elijah McCadden and Jahmar Young Jr. made up the starting five on one side, while Alex Lomax, Damaria Franklin, Jayden Hardaway, Chandler Lawson and Malcolm Dandridge lined up on the other.

Points weren’t easy to come by for either team. But Lomax’s lineup came out on top, 13-0. Hardaway chose the glass half-full approach when asked about the one-sided, low-scoring showing.

“You know, defense is where my heart is,” he said. “You’ve got to score points, but it feels good to know we can switch up and a lot of guys can play multiple positions. They didn’t shoot the ball well today, but in practice, we’ve had Keonte, Jayden, Elijah and those guys knocking down shots.”

Davis chalked up Friday’s offensive struggles to fatigue.

“It’s one practice,” they said. “We’re sorry. Our bodies are hurting. We went 4.5 hours (in practice Thursday). We’ve been going three months strong. We’ve got the right pieces. We’ve got enough to take us where we need to go.”

Alex Lomax’s ankle

The Tigers’ blue-collar defensive whiz underwent offseason surgery to repair an ankle that’s been far less than 100% since February 2021.

Lomax tried to play through it early last season but reinjured it last December and tweaked it again a couple more times during the NCAA Tournament earlier this year. On Friday, the former East High star played with a confidence he didn’t sport much last season. Running the offense and spearheading the defense, Lomax looked like his old self again.

“It was a great surgery for him to have to clean it out,” Hardaway said. “I’m thankful to see him out there healthy for the first time in a long time.”

Lomax isn’t the only Tiger coming back from offseason surgery. Dandridge underwent a knee operation and recently declared himself healthier than he’s been since arriving at Memphis. During Friday’s practice, carrying more bulk but less overall mass, Dandridge showed off better hops on both ends of the floor and better stamina.

“Malco’s knee is sore from time to time but still good enough to be out there every day,” said Hardaway.

As for the health of the rest of the team: “Everybody else is good.”

About those lineups

It might be tempting to latch on to one of the few glimpses of the Tigers they will show before their first exhibition game on Oct. 23.

Having Davis, Williams and Kennedy on one side Friday, does that mean McCadden and Young are leading candidates to start? Well, says Hardaway.

“I don’t know who the starting lineup is gonna be,” he said. “I’m just letting them battle it out right now. We haven’t put a lot of plays in. We’re kinda making them learn how to play together first.”

