3 takeaways from the Tigers’ open practice

Basketball.

Finally, for the first time in years, Penny Hardaway and his Tigers can get on the court with a singular focus. Which is just what they did Friday.

Practicing inside the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center in front of hundreds of fans – who were on hand for the Memphis Rebounders Club’s annual Happy Hour Hoops event – ​​the latest Incarnation of the Memphis basketball team spent more than 30 minutes showing off a gritty intensity befitting of a program that spent the past two-plus years weathering a particularly harsh NCAA storm.

Kendric Davis, the reigning AAC Player of the Year, gave the crowd a few glimpses of the moves that helped him become one of the most sought-after transfers in the country this offseason. DeAndre Williams, one of the handful of holdovers from last season’s team, displayed a slimmer physique and the same Crafty Veteran presence that made him an all-AAC performer in 2021-22. Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu, the uber Athletic 6-10 center, racked up some dunks and blocks, exhibiting all sorts of crowd-pleasing explosiveness.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button