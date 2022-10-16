3 takeaways from the SEC win

LEXINGTON, Ky. — On the verge of losing three consecutive Southeastern Conference games for the second time in as many seasons, the Kentucky football team delivered a bounce-back win Saturday night at Kroger Field.

The No. 22 Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC) knocked off No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 behind gritty performances from Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez and an impressive defensive showing against the nation’s leading passer, Will Rogers.

Returning to the starting lineup after missing last week’s loss to South Carolina, Levis threw for 230 yards and a score. But Rodriguez stole the show on offense, charging for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. The senior was seen cramping multiple times Saturday night but produced his best game since returning to action in Week 5.

