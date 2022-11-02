3 takeaways from the Florida Gators basketball intrasquad scrimmage

Florida held its Orange and Blue scrimmage on Tuesday at the O’Connell Center for its final tuneup before the start of the regular season.

Sophomore guard Will Richard sank three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the blue Squad to a 34-29 win over the white Squad in the 20-minute scrimmage portion of the event. Sophomore Kowacie Reeves had 8 points for the white squad, scoring six of the points on a 3-pointer and a three-point play in the lane.

About 2,000 fans showed up, a mix of students and season-ticket holders, to get a first glimpse of the team before next Monday’s season opener at the O’Dome against Stony Brook (7 pm, SEC Network Plus).

First scrimmage:Todd Golden on how Gators played in secret scrimmage with Miami

