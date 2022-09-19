3 takeaways from the Aggies’ bounce-back win over Miami

It’s nice to be back on track, isn’t it? The Texas A&M Football team returned to their winning ways last night, triumphing over the Miami Hurricanes by a score of 17-9. While it was nice to get another notch in the win column, there was certainly a lot to discuss from last night’s performance— and lots of complaints to address as well.

As a prelude, I will say that I thought there were some confusing officiating moments throughout the game— it felt like the referee crew came into the game with a 1-pass interference-call quota, and decided to get it out of the way early with a call against Jaylon Jones, and just gave up from there.

A couple of targeting calls against A&M defensive backs rubbed Aggie fans the wrong way, and a dropped Miami pass that was called complete, along with a generous 3rd down spot that was reviewed and ended up standing also contributed to the uneven night by the refs. Despite all that, however, the Aggies came out with the win.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the takeaways from last night’s contest.