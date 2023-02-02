3 takeaways from Florida Gators basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Florida basketball summoned enough resolve to pull off its biggest win of the Todd Golden era.

The Gators revived their NCAA Tournament hopes with a 67-54 upset of No. 2 Tennessee before an announced 10.160 at the O’Connell Center that required both mental and physical toughness.

“It’s a little bit of a culmination of the work we’ve put in,” Florida Coach Todd Golden said. “Obviously this team has had a lot of ups and downs in terms of the results in games. I felt strongly and I talked to the guys about that we’re better than the record indicated, even through some of those stretches.”

