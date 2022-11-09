3 takeaways from Colorado State Women’s basketball’s win over BYU

  • CSU bench scores 40 points
  • Rams surge ahead in the second half after trailing at halftime
  • BYU is one of the best teams CSU may face this season

It’s far too early to get overly excited, but Colorado State’s Women’s basketball team showed it could be a legitimate contender for the Mountain West title in its season opener Tuesday night, defeating a BYU team that might be the best team it faces at Moby Arena all season.

The Rams, who have nine new players on the roster this season, erased a four-point halftime deficit and rolled in the second half to an 82-62 win.

BYU went 26-4 overall and 15-1 in the West Coast Conference last season, earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars lost their first-round game 61-57 to Villanova, a No. 11 seeds

CSU was 21-12 overall and 9-9 in the MW, making a nice run to the title game of the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and ending the season with a loss at Portland in the first round of the WNIT.

Here are some key takeaways from the game:

Newcomers add Offensive Firepower

CSU has remade its roster with the addition of five transfers – four from four-year programs and one from a junior college – plus four true freshmen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button