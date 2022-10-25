The Cleveland Browns look to be Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline but could they offer up at least one of these three surprise players?

After falling to 2-5, the Cleveland Browns seem ready to punt on the season. There were reports that surfaced on Monday that they were actively listening to trade offers for both Kareem Hunt and Greedy Williams.

There are also expectations that they could be willing to send Jack Conklin to another team since he’s in the final year of his deal — and it’s unlikely he will be retained after how well James Hudson played in his absence to start the season.

Having said all that, there are some others who could make sense as trade pieces, even if it would be a bit of a surprise to see general manager Andrew Berry pull the trigger.

3 surprise Browns that could be dealt at the NFL Trade Deadline

3. Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle

Taven Bryan was signed this offseason to a one-year deal as Cleveland was looking for a bridge starter at defensive tackle. Through seven weeks, it’s clear that he’s not going to be around beyond 2022.

Bryan has just eight tackles and one sack while also being graded as the 86th D-tackle in the NFL by PFF. Sadly, that also means he’s been the best interior player on Cleveland’s roster, but keeping him around simply because everyone else has been bad isn’t ideal.

Instead, it would make sense to see if they can get a late-round pick and allow some of the younger players to get more reps. This strategy would either help them develop or give the front office all the information they need to know about the Younger guys they have.