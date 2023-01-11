3 Special Team Solutions For Kansas City; Part 1: Field Goal Unit

The Chiefs have recently experienced major issues with the special teams unit. These issues shouldn’t define the unit, but the issue in 2022 has seemingly gotten worse this year.

In 10 seasons under special teams Coordinator Dave Toub, the Chiefs special teams units have led the league in several categories including kickoff return average, punt return average including touchdowns. Since 2017 under Toub, Harrison Butker has the 3rd highest FG percentage in NFL History (88.6).

Unfortunately, Toub hasn’t been quite the special teams expert the team knows him to be and his units have actually gotten Worse in 2022. Rather muffed punts, missed field goals, bad holds, fake punts, and unprepared on-side kicks, these issues could haunt the Chiefs in January in the playoffs.

The Chiefs know it’s an issue and are desperately working to solve it. Let us be of some help and suggest three solutions before a mishap costs the Chiefs in a big way.

Solution #1 is James Winchester and Tommy Townsend work on the Snap to Kick timing and Positioning on Field Goal attempts:

I am not saying it’s Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend’s fault for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s failure to make those field goals. Tommy is a great athlete especially at the punter position. He has done a phenomenal job at not only punting but also holding the ball so Butker can make his kicks. However, there has been an issue with the field goal unit this whole season and it has to do with inconsistency between the snap and the hold. If you look at the Week 15 game at the Texans on that missed field goal by Butker, you can clearly see the difference between that kick and the 62 yarder he made earlier in this season in Week 6 against the Bills.

Tommy’s Positioning between Chiefs long snapper James Winchester when he receives the snap should be between his (Winchester’s) right side of his butt like he was in Week 6 where he received a very good snap and Butker had room to make the record setting kick. In Week 15 on the missed kick, you can clearly see Tommy all in the way (positioned right up on Winchester’s butt) where Butker didn’t have the room for his powerful leg to make the potential game-winning kick.

This leads me to the first solution of one of our Special Teams issues regarding Field Goal is by going back to the simple fundamentals, Practice. It starts between Winchester and Townsend coming together after this Raiders on Saturday regardless of what happens with the playoff formation after Week 18 where they should practice the Snap-to-kick time on field goals and extra points.

Townsend could work more on looking at the film at all of the successful kicks like the 58 yard game winner against the Chargers in Week 2 of the 2020 season and the 62 yard one and just look at how he’s positioned in receiving the snap. He is clearly his right side is in position to Winchester’s right side (butt) where it gives him and Butker the space to work.