Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class is signed and sealed, with just their senior seasons left to go before turning the page to their careers in East Lansing. 247Sports on Thursday released its updated Top 150 rankings for the senior class, and each of MSU’s four incoming freshmen saw slight movement in their position.

Five-star big man Xavier Booker, the crown jewel of the class, slid four spots to No. 10 nationally, while the other three signed Spartans enjoyed small bumps in their ranking. Four-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. moved up to places to No. 30, four-star forward Cohen Carr jumped from No. 44 to No. 38 and four-star wing Gehrig Normand went from No. 95 to No. 90.

All four of MSU’s signees have been Nominated to become McDonald’s All-Americans. The group collectively Ranks No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings.

A 6-foot-10, 205-pounder from Indianapolis Cathedral, Booker was a longtime top-priority target for head coach Tom Izzo and his staff. MSU was on him hard well before last summer, when he was one of the biggest risers in the entire 2023 class, earning five-star status and climbing the rankings of every major recruiting service.

“Xavier Booker is the marquee player in this class at 6-10, with a 7-4 wingspan,” Izzo said in a press release when Booker officially signed his national letter of intent in November. “He can really shoot the ball, and he reminds us a lot of a Younger Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s a player that can do a lot of versatile things. He’s got versatility, he’s got athleticism, he’s got a solid shot and he has a great understanding of the game. He has been very well-coached, and he’s won a state championship, so he knows what winning is all about. As he gets Stronger – I think we’ve only seen a small portion of what this kid is going to be able to do. I’m excited to have him. He too comes from an Incredible family. His mom videotapes every game. I have more fun watching her in the stands sometimes. We have had some great success with kids out of Indianapolis, and I hope that Xavier will be the next great one.”

Fears was the first signee to commit to the Spartans, announcing his decision on Jan. 6, 2022. The son of former Ohio standout Jeremy Fearsthe Younger Fears is finishing his prep career at Joliet (Ill.) West High.

“Jeremy Fears is the straw that stirs the drink,” Izzo said. “He’s the pied piper for everybody in the country. He reminds me so much of Mateen Cleaves as far as how he gets along with everybody. Tough, rugged, and competitive kid, but as much as he is all of those things, he is friends with everybody. Everybody knows about him, and everybody loves to talk to him. He has done very well with USA Basketball, and he is the consummate point guard. He is improving his shooting every day, but he’s as good a quarterback as any we’ve had here. I guess Mateen is who I recognize the most, even though he isn’t quite built like him, but he’s tough as nails. He has an ability to make other people around him better than they actually are, and that’s a quality that coaches are always looking for. His family has been up here a couple of times, and his dad was a very good college basketball player, so we are excited to have Jeremy.”

Carr, who plays at Legacy Early College in South Carolina, is regarded as one of the most electric athletes in the entire 2023 class.

“Cohen Carr is 6-6, kind of a swingman from Georgia,” Izzo said. “He’s really here because of his mother, Cynthia. When we had him on his official visit, he was unbelievable. They got along with everybody. But his mother was super. She was playing games with us all, and kind of made everybody feel comfortable. On the official visit, I got a chance to meet his dad too. We have a saying here, ‘Our Kinda Guy,’ but we also look for ‘Our Kind of Family.’ Cohen Carr has an incredible athletic ability and is improving his shooting every day. He has risen in the standings because he plays hard. We’re really excited about him.”

MSU started targeting Normand late last summer and got him on campus for an official visit in July. After receiving his offer on the visit, Normand pounced on the opportunity days later.

“Gehrig Normand is a 6-5 guard from down in Texas, not far from Matt McQuaid,” Izzo said. “That’s intriguing, because they are similar types of players, and now Matt is on our staff. Gehrig has an incredible family. His dad actually played some college football. He has a great, competitive nature. He’s got a brother who is a good football player too, so he comes from an athletic family. With Gehrig, we’ve got a guy who can shoot the ball, and he’s also a very good athlete. He’s another Personality that seems to get along with everybody, and that’s really the theme of this whole class. We’re excited to get another guy from Texas. Matt McQuaid was a great find for us, and I think Gehrig Normand will be right there with him.”