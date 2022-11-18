3 Section V teams compete for title

Emma Schumaker knew from the start Wayne’s girls volleyball team would have a special season.

After the Eagles won the Section V Class B Finals in during the fall 2021 season, how much better could Schumaker’s senior campaign be? Not only did Wayne repeat as section champion, the Eagles clinched the program’s first trip to states in 16 years.

“It feels awesome,” said Schumaker, a returning All-Greater Rochester pick who’s verbally committed to Brockport. “All of our hard work paid off, especially this year. We have a really good crew and we pushed throughout the year.”

Emma Schumaker, 2021 All-Greater Rochester Girls Volleyball Team

Wayne (18-3) will join Section V Champions Irondequoit (Class A) and Harley-Allendale-Columbia (Class D) in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Irondequoit’s McKenna Callari guided her Eagles (21-1) to the program’s third states trip. Coach Marc Callari’s 2008 team won the NYSPHSAA Class AA title. Irondequoit lost in the 2019 state final.

