3 second-year players who’ll be stars in 2023

A year after making the Big 12 title game and coming a yard (literally) short of beating Baylor for the crown, Oklahoma State football took a rather large step back.

The Cowboys finished just 7-6 and barely made a Bowl game. That had a lot to do with underwhelming play from the quarterback position as well as a major step back on the defensive side of the ball from being one of the best in the Big 12 to one of the worst.

Oklahoma State did bring in the No. 36 class in 2022 and a few guys have been waiting for their opportunity to get the Cowboys back on track.

These three 2022 class players could become stars in 2023.

3 Talyn Shettron WR Oklahoma State

Outside of having one of the best names of any Recruit in the 2022 class, former four-star receiver Talyn Shettron was Oklahoma State’s No. 1 commit.

The No. 126 prospect in the 2022 class and 19th-best receiver caught just three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in four games last season which means he was able to Preserve that redshirt and that’s great news because he looks like he’s about to become a star for the Cowboys.

He’ll have to be, especially considering all the Talent Oklahoma State has lost.

In fact, Bryson Green, John Paul Richardson, and Stephon Johnson Jr. all entered the transfer Portal in a 24-hour span this offseason and that means four of the team’s top five receivers are gone. Braydon Johnson declared for the NFL draft after finishing second on the team in receiving.

So it feels like it’s time for Shettron to step up and become a star. He does have the potential and I could see him being the team’s WR2, at worst.