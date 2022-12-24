3 recruits that will make an immediate impact

While the 2023 recruiting cycle isn’t over yet, Michigan football saw most of their incoming freshmen sign on Wednesday.

While not an elite class, it’s one that Michigan can be happy with, and includes a few guys that can contribute from day one.

It won’t be easy for guys to crack the two-deep next year. Between a lot of guys coming back and a host of experienced transfers joining them, most youngsters will have to wait to see the field.

However, a few have a chance to make an immediate impact. These are the three that are most likely to get that chance.

1. Jyaire Hill

Jyaire Hill didn’t fool many Michigan faithful with his commitment, despite leaving Michigan outside of his top five. He is coming into a situation that, while still fluid, could garner him early playing time.

The possibility of DJ Turner and/or Gemon Green returning still exists. As does Michigan grabbing another cornerback from the transfer portal. But as it stands, Michigan could be extremely thin at corner next year.

Will Johnson will be back, and will likely have one spot locked down for two more years. Mike Sainristil will be back as well, holding down the nickel slot for one final season.

This leaves one corner potentially open. Senior Jalen Perry and freshman Myles Pollard will be among those fighting for that spot, but Hill could very well win his way into reps in the fall.