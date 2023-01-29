3 Reasons Why Strength Training Can Benefit Your Martial Arts Game

Many of ONE Championship’s superstars could rely on their martial arts skills to succeed in the Circle, but they also incorporate a broad range of other exercises, such as strength training.

Consider Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, who defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against #2-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II on February 25.

The 23-year-old is renowned for his explosive power, and there’s no doubt that’s due in part to his strength training regimen.

Ahead of Tawanchai’s first World Title defense at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, we break down three reasons why strength training is a great Supplemental activity for all martial artists.

Increases Physical Conditioning

Strength training conditions the body to be able to perform martial arts techniques with greater intensity and for longer periods of time. ONE Athletes typically compete in bouts that last three to five rounds. To make it through these rounds with the necessary speed, agility, and power, strength training plays a key role.

Strength training bolsters the muscles used in martial arts techniques and increases the power behind punches, kicks, and other moves. This improves an athlete’s performance and lets them reach their full potential.

Take a fighter like 17-time BJJ World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, for instance, who has demonstrated the power of strength training by consistently finishing his opponents within the first round. This is yet another benefit of his Athletic conditioning – and it can give you the strength needed to end fights quickly and decisively, too.

Improves Balance, Coordination, And Mental Focus

Strength training improves your overall balance and coordination, which is essential to performing martial arts techniques correctly.

Whether you’re looking to gain the upper hand in a Submission grappling match or honing your skills for a Kickboxing bout, having the ability to control your body and its movements is paramount. Strength training can also sharpen your mental agility and concentration, which are key elements to success both in the ring and in life.

Not many can match the impressive athleticism and mental fortitude of ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing and Interim Muay Thai World Champion Janet Todd, but it’s obvious that “JT’s” Intensive strength training has been instrumental in her success in both of these sports.

Prevents Joint Injuries

Strength training protects muscles, tendons, and ligaments used in martial arts, and this can help prevent injuries. It also improves flexibility by strengthening the muscles surrounding the joints, which increases the range of motion.

The amount of force placed on the joint is reduced by strengthening these key components, making it less likely to be injured during daily training and, eventually, a fight. In addition, improved muscular strength allows for increased elasticity, as stronger muscles are able to stretch further.

An athlete like ONE Light Heavyweight and Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is renowned for his impressive muscles. However, strength training has allowed “Sladkiy” to remain limber, enabling him to continue his streak of successful finishes.