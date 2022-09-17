3 reasons why Hoosiers beat Western Kentucky in OT

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana left it dramatically late Saturday afternoon, needing a fourth-quarter comeback and a 51-yard overtime field goal to squeeze past feisty Western Kentucky, 33-30.

Here are three reasons why:

Offense prolific, not efficient

It was by almost any measure Indiana’s best Offensive performance of the season.

Connor Bazelak threw for 364 yards, spreading the ball to a dozen different receivers and mixing his depths. The ground game, while not explosive, at least gave the Hoosiers some of the explosive plays sorely lacking in the Week 1 win over Illinois. Cam Camper, Donaven McCulley and Josh Henderson all made good individual plays.

And whether because of Mistakes or inconsistencies, IU didn’t do nearly enough with it. There was a drive that ended when Shaun Shivers dropped a lateral from Bazelak and made little effort to cover it before Western Kentucky could. A late-half drive stalled because of a sack. Indiana scored just nine points off two turnovers.

