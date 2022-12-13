3 reasons NBA card investors must buy Zion Williamson Rookie …

The New Orleans Pelicans are raging through the Western Conference and Zion Williamson is a key piece that’s making this impressive run possible. Just a few months ago, people were taking shots at the All-Star for his weight issues and the team itself for failing to contend for several seasons now. But as it stands, Williamson and the Pels are taking everyone by surprise as the race towards the postseason continues. In the process, those Zion Williamson Rookie cards in the market are looking sweeter than they have ever been.

While the NBA card market is generally on the downside these days, there are still a lot of good reasons to invest in Williamson’s stock. Here are some good ones for sports card enthusiasts to consider.

3 reasons why Zion Williamson Rookie cards are a buy right now

3. Zion Williamson is playing like a true foundational piece

NBA card collectors remember that even before Williamson played his first game in the league for the Pelicans, the hype surrounding his stock was constantly blasting through the roof. Unfortunately, the first three seasons of his career were ravaged by injuries, causing him to miss a significant amount of time on the court. But during the time that he played for New Orleans, his performance was very promising.

Taking all of the 85 games he played during the last three years, Williamson has posted 25.7 points on 60% shooting from the field, 33% from beyond the arc, and an abysmal 68% from the free throw line. The All-Star forward also notched 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in an average of 31.7 minutes per contest. But while those numbers look good, his availability caused fans and NBA card collectors alike to steer clear of the Pelicans’ young star.

This season, though, is looking to be an entirely different campaign for Williamson. Not only is he healthy, but he’s also dominating on both ends of the court. In a total of 21 games so far, Williamson is averaging 25 points by hitting 60% of his shots from the field, 35% from deep, and improving his success rate at the free throw line to 72%. He’s also making 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest as a starter for New Orleans. Plus, his offensive and defensive box ratings of 5 and 1.3, respectively, prove that he has been playing well on both ends of the court. And the scary thing here is that Williamson is just getting started and isn’t even in his prime. Putting all of these numbers together and people will start to see that Zion Williamson is, indeed, a game-changer for the Pelicans.

2. The New Orleans Pelicans are performing like contenders

It wasn’t too long ago when the Pelicans weren’t even considered to reach the play-in tournament. In the Minds of most NBA card collectors, this team doesn’t stand a chance against certain Powerhouse teams in the West, such as the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, or Denver Nuggets, all of which boast complete lineups that can ably help them compete for a ring. New Orleans, meanwhile, isn’t equipped or experienced enough to take on one of these squads a few seasons ago.

@Zionwilliamson is on a tear and the #Pelicans are top seed in the West. Lookout! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hn5LkzoeAu — Jason Hensen (@henjoell) December 11, 2022

But the Tides have now changed and things are looking up for the Pelicans. The arrival of CJ McCollum helped Accelerate the development of the team’s young stars, most notably Brandon Ingram last season. The addition of intriguing pieces, such as Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, helped the Pels in areas they’re in dire need of improvement – ​​defense and three-point shooting. Of course, the cherry on top of the sundae here is Williamson himself as he returned to health this year. Putting all of these pieces together and you’ve got an able Squad that can take on any team. Proof of this is the Pelicans’ current record of 18-8, which places them at the top of the Western Conference. With a standing like that, there’s really no reason not to pay more attention to those Zion Williamson cards in the market.

1. The best time to buy Zion Williamson Rookie cards is now.

Speaking of Williamson’s stock in the card market, the trend for his prices is down. As it stands, the current value for his PSA 10 Prizm Silver Rookie card is $1,223, according to a three-month graph by Card Ladder. Looking at the data, the card started out at $1,525, reached a bottom of $870, and climbed back up during the past few weeks.

Judging from the information alone, it seems these Zion Williamson Rookie cards are reflecting the All-Star’s progress on the court this season. If he stays healthy and continues to perform well, there’s no reason for the All-Star’s stock to go back up in the coming months. That’s why now is the best time to scoop up Williamson’s cards in the market before they potentially shoot straight to the moon.

For these three reasons, those in the Hobby should be aware that New Orleans’ young star is a stock to look out for when looking around for great deals. It won’t be long now before Williamson’s NBA cards get the attention they deserve in the market.