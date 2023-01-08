3 reasons Hoosiers lost to Wildcats

BLOOMINGTON – Perhaps the worst defensive collapse in a season increasingly weighed down by them handed the Hoosiers their first home loss of the season Sunday, 84-83 against Northwestern. Here are three reasons:

Defence, disappeared

Indiana’s disappeared defense has become a defining characteristic of the season. Sunday got ugly quickly.

By no means explosive offensively, Northwestern (12-3, 3-1) sprinted to a 34-17 first-half lead, at one point averaging more than 1.9 points per possession. The Wildcats scored on eight of their first 10 trips down the floor, setting the tone for an ugly afternoon at the end of the floor where the Hoosiers once looked like building their Big Ten title candidacy.

IU Talking Points:Race Thompson injury, D woes, freshman star and technical ‘bull****’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button